Medal winning performances for the Smithers athletes at the 2023 Special Olympics B.C. (SOBC) Winter Games in Kamloops

“They did amazing,” declares coach

Torben Schuffert (Middle racer) at the start line during the SOBC Winter Games in Kamloops. (Sandra Schuffert photo)

Smithers’ Torben Schuffert and Ann Forbes, of Smithers, had multiple medal-winning performances in snowshoeing at the 2023 Special Olympics B.C. (SOBC) Winter Games in Kamloops over the weekend of Feb. 2 to 4.

Schuffert placed first in his long-distance 5000m race, and two second-place finishes in the 1600m and 800m races.

Forbes earned a second-place medal in the 100m dash, and two third-place finishes in the 200- and 400-metre events.

“They did amazing,” said snowshoeing coach Sandra Schuffert.

Schuffert and Forbes, as well as Burns Lake athlete Danny Tress, travelled to the games with snowshoe coach Sandra Schuffert and Special Olympics mission staff members Gale Jones and Tina Giesbrecht.

Tress also had impressive runs in the 100m and 200m competitions, during the Kamloops games.

“These were the first SOBC provincial games in four years, and were a powerful opportunity for athletes with intellectual disabilities to step into the spotlight, reconnect with friends, and be celebrated for their abilities,” said coach Schuffert.

READ MORE: Smithers local Torben Schuffert is named a B.C. Champion of Inclusion Ambassador for Special Olympics Canada

The 2023 SOBC Games included competitions in the eight SOBC winter sports: five-pin bowling, alpine skiing, cross country skiing, curling, figure skating, floor hockey, snowshoeing, and speed skating.

Athletes earned their spots in these provincial games through their performances in regional qualifiers held from January to May 2022. The athletes currently train in the year-round Special Olympics programs in their communities, getting ready to pursue personal bests and compete for the chance to qualify for the 2024 Special Olympics Canada Winter Games in Calgary.

“The 2023 Special Olympics BC Winter Games are an incredible opportunity for athletes with intellectual disabilities to show their skills, compete with pride, and develop meaningful friendships,” said SOBC president and CEO Dan Howe.

“We are so grateful to all the volunteers, sponsors, donors, and supporters who are helping athletes achieve their dreams.”


