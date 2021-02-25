Two snowboarders make their way down the hill of Hudson Bay Mountain (Trevor Hewitt photo)

Indigenous Lifesport Academy to lead mentorship program on Hudson Bay Mountain

Local Witset woman Chelsie McCutcheon to lead mentorship program on Hudson Bay Mountain

There will be a mentorship program for local youth on Hudson Bay Mountain at the end of February, run by local athlete Chelsie McCutcheon from Witset, who lives in Whistler Blackcomb and is part of the Indigenous Lifesport Academy (ILSA).

McCutcheon is a member and leader of the First Nations Snowboard Association and earned a spot on the B.C. Snowboard team in 2010.

READ MORE: Hudson Bay Mountain partners with ISPARC to bring indigenous youth to the hill

The Indigenous Lifesport Academy (ILSA) provides Indigenous youth with unstructured and semi-structured sports alike, creating opportunities to play, express themselves, improve both their mental and physical health, as well as learn skills such as snowboarding, skateboarding, biking, climbing, hiking and more that can benefit them long into their adult years.

“These healthy sport-based outlets assist in the relief of conscious and subconscious stresses induced by inter-generational trauma with Indigenous communities,” the groups mission statement reads.

READ MORE: First nations, remote communities need special attention in pandemic, Freeland says

“ILSA provides year-around programming, free access to training/certification programs and the opportunity to learn a lifelong sport, in a safe place, with other Indigenous sport leaders.”

Persons interested in participating are asked to contact Hudson Bay Mountain to sign up.


Most Read