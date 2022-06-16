BV pool tri (Marisca Bakker photo)

2022 Bulkley Valley Regional Pool Annual Triathlon Results

MENS

1st Place: Dustin Hersee

2nd Place: Patrick Williston

3rd Place: Robbie Dunbar

WOMENS

1st Place: Thoenn Glover

2nd Place: Deborah Helsdon

3rd Place: Nadine Cunningham

MALE 15-18 YEARS

1st Place: Finlay Johns

FEMALE 15-18 YEARS

1st Place: Bridie Hikisch

2nd Place: Carina Franes

MALE 13-14 YEARS

1st Place Zachery Durnin

11-12 YEARS MALE:

1st Place: Logan Buchanan

2nd Place: Logan Labonte

3rd Place: Kalum Anderson

4th Place: Jaden Bruintjes

5th Place: Noah Bruintjes

6th Place: Finnian Keddie

11-12 YEARS FEMALE:

1st Place: Kavita Dhillon

2nd Place: Brynn Garland

3rd Place: Sadie Durnin

4th Place: Fiona Brienesse

5th Place: Milana Anokhina

6th Place: Peyton Murdoch

11-12 YEARS TEAM:

1st Place: Peter Burns Franklin Walker Ben Wickham

2nd Place: Kian Staplin Hayden MacNeil Corwin Northcott

3rd Place: Carson Watrich Wyatt Grice Declan Cullen

4th Place:Taya Campbell April Perley Clara Schelter

5th Place: Kaeda Kurihara Anneke Pesklevites Taya Kasum

9-10 YEARS MALE

1st Place: Noah Inden

2nd Place: Sage Cooper

3rd Place: Sawyer Hirschfield

4th Place: Keenan Wesley

5th Place: Daelen Dickson

9-10 YEARS FEMALE

1st Place: Kaiya Staplin

2nd Place: Piper Campbell

3rd Place: Aria Menzel

4th Place: Alina Kasum

5th Place: Elise Murdoch

6th Place: Paisley Bruintjes

7th Place: Elsie Rowell

8th Place: Charlotte Dufresne

9th Place:Bianka Bartos

9-10 YEARS TEAMS

1st Place:Evie Stam Holly Grice Taryn Hendry

2nd Place: Addison MacNeil Julliett Fleury-Allen Ellie-Mae Werrell

3rd Place: Sylvia Murdoch Arlo Mendel Anika Northcott

4th Place: Malachi Bourrie Jaxson Lake Ethan Chapman

7-8 YEARSMALE

1st Place: Soren Hersee

2nd Place: Dominik Bartos

3rd Place:Ryker Voss

4th Place: Harrison Anderson

7-8 YEARS FEMALE

1st Place: Samara Dhillon

2nd Place: Lucy Inden

3rd Place: Isla Hurry

4th Place: Juniper Dufresne

7-8 YEARS TEAM

First Place: Lucy Stam Jordan Lo Marlowe Stewart

2nd Place: Emily McGuinness Sinead McGuinness Vanessa Maleschuk

Third Place: Callie Watrich Lily Williams Bronwyn Cullen

Fourth Place: Iver Lake Leo MacDougal Tommy Northcott

5-6 YEARS FEMALE

1st Place: Noa Clarke

2nd Place: Isla Maceachern

3rd Place: Mieka Bosscher

5-6 YEARS TEAM

1st Place: Danica Hertz Bo Hertz

2nd Place: Sam Bartram Jan Grulichova Matej Maleschuk

