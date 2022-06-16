2022 Bulkley Valley Regional Pool Annual Triathlon Results

BV Pool Triathlon 2022 Results
MENS
1st Place: Dustin Hersee
2nd Place: Patrick Williston
3rd Place: Robbie Dunbar
WOMENS
1st Place: Thoenn Glover
2nd Place: Deborah Helsdon
3rd Place: Nadine Cunningham
MALE 15-18 YEARS
1st Place: Finlay Johns
FEMALE 15-18 YEARS
1st Place: Bridie Hikisch
2nd Place: Carina Franes
MALE 13-14 YEARS
1st Place Zachery Durnin
11-12 YEARS MALE:
1st Place: Logan Buchanan
2nd Place: Logan Labonte
3rd Place: Kalum Anderson
4th Place: Jaden Bruintjes
5th Place: Noah Bruintjes
6th Place: Finnian Keddie
11-12 YEARS FEMALE:
1st Place: Kavita Dhillon
2nd Place: Brynn Garland
3rd Place: Sadie Durnin
4th Place: Fiona Brienesse
5th Place: Milana Anokhina
6th Place: Peyton Murdoch
11-12 YEARS TEAM:
1st Place: Peter Burns Franklin Walker Ben Wickham
2nd Place: Kian Staplin Hayden MacNeil Corwin Northcott
3rd Place: Carson Watrich Wyatt Grice Declan Cullen
4th Place:Taya Campbell April Perley Clara Schelter
5th Place: Kaeda Kurihara Anneke Pesklevites Taya Kasum
9-10 YEARS MALE
1st Place: Noah Inden
2nd Place: Sage Cooper
3rd Place: Sawyer Hirschfield
4th Place: Keenan Wesley
5th Place: Daelen Dickson
9-10 YEARS FEMALE
1st Place: Kaiya Staplin
2nd Place: Piper Campbell
3rd Place: Aria Menzel
4th Place: Alina Kasum
5th Place: Elise Murdoch
6th Place: Paisley Bruintjes
7th Place: Elsie Rowell
8th Place: Charlotte Dufresne
9th Place:Bianka Bartos
9-10 YEARS TEAMS
1st Place:Evie Stam Holly Grice Taryn Hendry
2nd Place: Addison MacNeil Julliett Fleury-Allen Ellie-Mae Werrell
3rd Place: Sylvia Murdoch Arlo Mendel Anika Northcott
4th Place: Malachi Bourrie Jaxson Lake Ethan Chapman
7-8 YEARSMALE
1st Place: Soren Hersee
2nd Place: Dominik Bartos
3rd Place:Ryker Voss
4th Place: Harrison Anderson
7-8 YEARS FEMALE
1st Place: Samara Dhillon
2nd Place: Lucy Inden
3rd Place: Isla Hurry
4th Place: Juniper Dufresne
7-8 YEARS TEAM
First Place: Lucy Stam Jordan Lo Marlowe Stewart
2nd Place: Emily McGuinness Sinead McGuinness Vanessa Maleschuk
Third Place: Callie Watrich Lily Williams Bronwyn Cullen
Fourth Place: Iver Lake Leo MacDougal Tommy Northcott
5-6 YEARS FEMALE
1st Place: Noa Clarke
2nd Place: Isla Maceachern
3rd Place: Mieka Bosscher
5-6 YEARS TEAM
1st Place: Danica Hertz Bo Hertz
2nd Place: Sam Bartram Jan Grulichova Matej Maleschuk