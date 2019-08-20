Woman hit at Hwy 16 and Main dies from injuries

As of publication, The Interior News has not been able to establish the name of the deceased

The Interior News has learned that the woman struck by a vehicle near Hwy 16 and Main Street on May 23 has died from her injuries.

Smithers RCMP Sgt. Darren Durnin confirmed in an email that the woman succumbed from her injuries.

“After a lengthy stay in hospital, the woman struck did pass away,” said Durnin, adding that the injuries she sustained from the collision were what she was initially in the hospital for.

Durnin previously confirmed that, as of around June 22, the woman had been transferred from the Bulkley Valley District Hospital (BVDH) to the Lower Mainland.

READ MORE: Woman struck by vehicle at Hwy 16 and Main

The RCMP have previously asked anyone with additional details surrounding the incident to come forward.

As of publication, The Interior News has not been able to establish the name of the deceased, the timeline for when they died or if there will be any additional charges laid now that she has passed away from her injuries.

Shortly after the crash the RCMP said that no charges had been laid and that driver error was suspected to be the cause of the accident, however The Interior News has not been able to confirm whether these are still the operating theories for the RCMP.

Durnin said the individual who was hit was crossing the crosswalk by foot.

In response to the incident, council voted unanimously to send a letter to the MOT requesting an update on various proposed developments pertaining to pedestrian safety at their June 11 meeting.

Previous story
Telkwa council cautiously vigilant on crime stats

Just Posted

Woman hit at Hwy 16 and Main dies from injuries

As of publication, The Interior News has not been able to establish the name of the deceased

Telkwa council cautiously vigilant on crime stats

Crime severity was up, but reporting changes may be the cause, mayor says

July 2019 for Smithers “almost record breaking” says climatologist

David Phillips could only find one year with both more total precipitation and number of wet days

All Nations Driving Academy gets $360K boost from province

Terrace-based driving school bridges gap in services for remote northwest B.C. communities

VIDEO and PHOTOS: Thursday at the Spirit of the North Classical Music Festival

A brass fanfare, Classics on Main and a family folk dance were among the events on Day 2 of the fest

Disney Plus to launch in Canada in November

Analysts say latest streaming service may escalate cord cutting

B.C. manhunt suspects left cellphone video before they died: family

Family member says Kam McLeod, Bryer Schmegelsky recorded final wishes

Okanagan bus driver assaulted for asking patron not to smoke

59-year-old in hospital with non-life threatening injuries

UPDATE: Telus to issue bill credits to email service customers affected by outage

Telus.net has been down since Aug. 15

B.C. sets rules for ride hailing, same minimum fee as taxis

Larger operating areas seen as threat by cab companies

Two hiking families team up to extinguish fire in B.C. backcountry

Children and their parents worked for three hours to ensure safety of the popular hiking region

Vancouver man arrested after pregnant woman’s SUV stolen, then crashed

Police are recommending charges against a 22-year-old Vancouver man

Elections Canada to assess ‘partisan’ climate change rhetoric case by case

People’s Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier has said climate change is not an emergency nor caused by human

Unseasonable snow forces campers out of northeastern B.C. provincial park

Storm brought as much as 35 centimetres of snow to the Fort Nelson, Muncho Lake Park-Stone Mountain Park

Most Read