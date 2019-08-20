Woman hit at Hwy 16 and Main dies from injuries

As of publication, The Interior News has not been able to establish the name of the deceased

The Interior News has learned that the woman struck by a vehicle near Hwy 16 and Main Street on May 23 has died from her injuries.

Smithers RCMP Sgt. Darren Durnin confirmed in an email that the woman succumbed from her injuries.

“After a lengthy stay in hospital, the woman struck did pass away,” said Durnin, adding that the injuries she sustained from the collision were what she was initially in the hospital for.

Durnin previously confirmed that, as of around June 22, the woman had been transferred from the Bulkley Valley District Hospital (BVDH) to the Lower Mainland.

The RCMP have previously asked anyone with additional details surrounding the incident to come forward.

As of publication, The Interior News has not been able to establish the name of the deceased, the timeline for when they died or if there will be any additional charges laid now that she has passed away from her injuries.

Shortly after the crash the RCMP said that no charges had been laid and that driver error was suspected to be the cause of the accident, however The Interior News has not been able to confirm whether these are still the operating theories for the RCMP.

Durnin said the individual who was hit was crossing the crosswalk by foot.

In response to the incident, council voted unanimously to send a letter to the MOT requesting an update on various proposed developments pertaining to pedestrian safety at their June 11 meeting.