Buckets of water deliveries going to Elders in Witset. (Facebook photo)

Witset water plant shuts down for three days

Silt, material clogged up filters

For three days the community of Witset was without running water last week

Rapidly melting snow from the extremely hot weather caused an overload of silt and sand from the creek feeding into the water treatment plant June 28-30.

The turbidity levels (water clarity) were quick to lower, but not before much work had to be done to clear the treatment plant of the muddy conditions the creek brought. Filters, screens, and tanks had to be flushed out before the clearing water could be let back into the system.

Community members were quick to organize and help get bottled water out to residents, porta-potties were brought and set up, and other volunteers took pails of water to elders’ homes.

People from Smithers and Telkwa had planned to take water and offer help for July 1, when they were notified that the water was back on.

With warm days back in the forecast, people are keeping a close eye on the creeks, for further siltation.

“We may need to put out a call for help and volunteers again,” one community member remarked with more warm days on the way.

“It’s nice to know we can count on generous people willing to help from Smithers and Telkwa too.”


Clearing the water plant in Witset. (Facebook photo)

