Vandalism runs rampant on SD54 buses

School District 54 (SD54) says bus runs are in danger of being cancelled because of rampant vandalism to buses.

In a notice sent to parents, the district advised it had been found in violation of regulations by the Commercial Vehicle Safety and Enforcement (CVSE) office due to the overwhelming number of slashed seats on district buses.

“Vandalism of seats on district buses can put buses out of commission while damages are repaired, risking cancellation of bus runs,” according to the notice issued by SD54 safety and transportation manager Cathy Whalen.

She also warned that students caught vandalizing district property could face significant penalties.

“Drivers have been instructed to do a thorough check of their buses twice a day, cameras will be monitored to find offenders, and invoices for damages (up to $1,000) will be issued to students found to be vandalizing seats,” the notice stated.

The district is asking parents to discuss the issue with their children, to give them an understanding of the importance of the buses to the education system, noting that it “is a privilege, not a right,” to have access to transportation to school and to stress any vandalism of SD54 property is unacceptable behavior, and will not be tolerated.

At this time there have not been any buses taken out of commission, but a couple of buses have a “fairly significant amount of damage,” according to Dave Margerm, School District 54 secretary/treasurer.

“Even though most buses have video systems already, the district is upgrading cameras now to be included on all buses, and consequences may involve prohibiting the student caught vandalizing from accessing the bus and/or charging the student (family) with the associated cost to fix,” Margerm explained.

“Currently, vandalism has been increasing in general, within our buses and facilities,” he added.

The notice is intended to make parents aware of the situation, and to serve as a warning for future incidents, that there will be consequences.

