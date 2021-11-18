Upper Skeena Recreation Centre wins two prestigious architectural awards

The centre in Hazelton an ‘inviting building that is a source of local pride’: awards committee

The ice rink at the Upper Skeena Recreation Centre. The facility has received $500,000 from an anonymous donor. (Thom Barker photo)

The Upper Skeena Recreation Centre in Hazelton, B.C. won two prestigious awards at the Architecture Foundation of British Columbia (AFBC) ceremonies Nov. 3.

The centre, designed by Hemsworth Architecture (John Hemsworth) received the Lieutenant Governor of B.C. Award in Architecture, and the Design Excellence Award.

The Lieutenant Governor of British Columbia Awards in Architecture recognize excellence in completed architectural projects led or designed by AFBC members.

“The Upper Skeena Recreation Centre opened in 2018 and is made from locally sourced wood and is designed to create a warm, comfortable, and inviting building that is a source of local pride and brings the different cultures and surrounding communities together,” a news release from the awards event said of the centre.

Three other projects also received the Lieutenant Governor of British Columbia Award in Architecture Medal:

Nanaimo Airport by the office of McFarlane Biggar Architects & Designers, in association with Checkwitch Poiron Architects.

Full House by Leckie Studio Architecture + Design and Gaile Guevara Studio.

Vancouver House by DIALOG BC Architecture Engineering Interior Design Planning., in association with Bjarke Ingels Group (BIG), and James K.M. Cheng Architects (advising architect).

The AFBC Architectural Awards of Excellence Jury reviewed more than 105 submissions in order to select the recipients of the awards.

The jury measured the overall quality of each submission based on the following criteria; Theory and Design Principles; Program and Client; Context and Site; Budget and Time Constraints; and Sustainability Principles.

The AFBC’s program recognizes and celebrates design excellence for projects across the province. This year, the AFBC modernized and expanded the Awards to emphasize inclusivity and broaden the voice of the profession of architecture in B.C.

The Awards included the Lieutenant-Governor of British Columbia Awards in Architecture; Design Excellence Awards; Emerging Firm Award; Innovation Award; Unbuilt Award; Equity Award; Design Distinction Award; AFBC Student Award; and a Special Jury Award.



One of the state-of-the-art locker rooms at the new Upper Skeena Recreation Centre. Thom Barker photo

The gymnasium at the new Upper Skeena Recreation Centre. Thom Barker photo

The fitness room at the new Upper Skeena Recreation Centre. Thom Barker photo