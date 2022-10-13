Take Back the Night Walk to raise awareness for domestic violence. The Take Back The Night Foundation is an international group focused on combating domestic violence and sexual assault. (Photo Conor Wilson/Valley Record)

Take Back the Night Walk to raise awareness for domestic violence. The Take Back The Night Foundation is an international group focused on combating domestic violence and sexual assault. (Photo Conor Wilson/Valley Record)

Upcoming lantern walk seeks to raise awareness of violence against women

The walk is scheduled for Oct. 15 starting at Subway at Main Street and Hwy 16

Take Back The Night (TBTN) is a night walk to raise awareness about violence against women and girls. The TBTN lantern walk is Oct. 15, at 7 p.m., gathering first at Rotary Park, in front of Subway in Smithers.

This year’s TBTN event will be a lantern walk along Main Street. Everyone is encouraged to make a lantern and join the walk. Free paper mache lantern-making kits or paper lanterns that can be painted are available at the Northern Society for Domestic Peace’s (NSDP) office, at 3772 First Ave. The public can swing by and pick up supplies or just bring a lantern from home.

The (NSDP) and the new Sexual Assault Response team are hosting the family-friendly lantern walk.

Origins of the events began in the 1970s as a response to incidents of sexual violence against women that were occurring in major cities across the USA. The TBTN movement quickly spread to Canada and other countries around the world and has continued over decades as an international event that draws attention to and inspires action on violence against women and girls.

READ MORE: Northern Society for Domestic Peace launches new 24-hour crisis support team

Despite TBTN originating as a call to end sexual violence that prevented women from feeling safe walking alone at night, the movement has grown over the years to encompass awareness-raising on the levels of violence that women and girls have historically experienced, and continue to face across all countries, classes, races, and religions.

While the walk is intended to highlight and create safe spaces for women, men, children and families are encouraged to attend and show solidarity and support.

NSDP is using the Smithers event to advocate for safety, inclusivity, and comfort in our communities for women and girls, but also to promote the new Sexual Assault Response Team.

The SAS team provides 24-hour crisis call-out support to people who have experienced sexual assault in this region and works in collaboration with other systems and services in the area to improve the ways response is given to victims of sexual violence.

This initiative is one more step in providing choices and support for survivors in northern B.C., organizers say.


deb.meissner@interior-news.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
UPDATE: Smithers woman reported missing found alive and well
Next story
Wood stove exchange program returns

Just Posted

The total is in and $38,673.58 was donated to and/or raised by the Bulkley Valley All Stars as of last week for this year’s Cops for Cancer Tour de North ride from Dawson Creek to Williams Lake last month. That’s Houston RCMP Constable Harry Dhaliwal and community riders Sue Jones and Cindy Sullivan from the All Stars announcing the total Sept. 30 at the Bulkley Valley Credit Union. At the same time, Aubrey Aatelma’s name was drawn as the winner of camping and other outdoor amenities in a raffle sponsored by the credit union in support of Tour de North. The total raised by the All Stars works out to approximately 25 per cent of the Tour de North’s total which is approximately $152,000. The whole Tour de North riding group had a goal of $150,000. Local companies DH Crane, Buy Low Foods, Sullivan Motor Products and Bulkley Valley Credit Union provided support and services for the local effort as did the Houston Fire Department, Houston Victim Services as well as the residents of Houston and area. (Submitted photo/Houston Today )
And the total is …..

The town of Smithers is allow CIBC a few variances to update their signage. (Google Images photo)
CIBC and Smithers compromise on signage

A landslide on Sept. 1 deposited 15 to 25 million cubic metres of debris into the upper Ecstall River in northwest B.C. (Photo: SkeenaWild Conservation Trust/Facebook)
Scientist calls for better monitoring of steep slopes after landslide near Prince Rupert

Eight Coastal Nations met for the first time in Prince Rupert on Oct. 8 to engage in a day of training and emergency simulations. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Mission ready in Prince Rupert, 8 Coastal Nations Coast Guard Auxiliary saving lives at sea