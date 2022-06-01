12 new prefabricated units for the Telkwa Seniors Housing development sit on Skillhorn Road in Telkwa. (Deb Meissner photo)

Twelve prefabricated housing units to begin crossing Telkwa Bridge June 2.

Only inches of room to maneuver crossing the Telkwa Bridge, will block traffic.

All twelve of the new prefabricated, modular homes destined for the Telkwa Senior Housing complex are awaiting their final move to the site beginning June 2.

The units are now sitting in a lot on Skillhorn Road outside of Telkwa. Each unit will be taken across the Telkwa bridge, blocking all other traffic from the bridge.

One of the drivers who brought four of the units from Edmonton, where they were built, said the bridge is a major obstacle in the move as there are mere inches of room to maneuver on and off the structure.

He indicated it takes quite a bit of time to move each unit over the bridge and that traffic will back up during each move.

John McDivitt, manager of the Telkwa Senior Housing Society, said the foundation for the units is ready and that the society had anticipated the houses would start arriving and being set up mid-May.

“There have been delays getting the crane to the site, and we are told almost daily, the move will begin. It’s frustrating to not know what is going on,” McDivitt said.

Engineers were on-site June 1 preparing for the move and inspecting the steel foundation upon which the modular units will sit side-by-side.

Each modular unit comes pre-wired and plumbed, requiring connection to Village of Telkwa services, once lifted onto the foundation.


deb.meissner@interior-news.com
Telkwa Senior Housing site. (Deb Meissner photo)

Unconventional looking foundations await arrival of prefabricated housing. Set to start arriving June 2. (Deb Meissner photo)

Ready to move. Telkwa Senior Homes will soon complete their journey from Edmonton to the Tower Street development. Slated to move June 2. (Deb Meissner photo)

