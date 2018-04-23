The engineer’s window was smashed by a tree during a route from Prince Rupert to Prince George April 22. (Don Landels)

Tree branch damages VIA Rail train between Prince Rupert and Prince George

Passenger train has delayed the scheduled route on April 22

The engineer’s window of a VIA Rail train was hit by a tree branch, breaking the window and delaying the scheduled route between Prince Rupert and Prince George.

Only three passengers were onboard on April 22 when the train was struck near Smithers. No one was injured.

READ MORE: Train derails in Northwest B.C.

The passengers were taken to Prince George by bus two hours and 20 minutes after the train was originally scheduled to leave Smithers.

“We sincerely apologize to our customers for the inconvenience and thank them for their understanding,” VIA Rail media relations Mylene Belanger said in an email.

READ MORE: Rainmakers stuck on train for more than 27 hours


keili.bartlett@thenorthernview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
NWCC gets green light for name change

Just Posted

NWCC gets green light for name change

The name Coast Mountain College in effect as of June 18

Tree branch damages VIA Rail train between Prince Rupert and Prince George

Passenger train has delayed the scheduled route route on April 22

Students want Smithers to take on plastic bag problem

After a survey that had 430 responses, Hannah Pow and Jessica Walton laid out a plan.

Rural recycle depot opens

RDBN gets into recycling

Something mysterious about art and life that is not perfect

Gitxsan artist explains her exhibit at Smithers Art Gallery.

UPDATED: 9 killed, 16 injured after van hits pedestrians in Toronto

Toronto police say nine people have died and 16 are injured

Another B.C. First Nation voices support for Kinder Morgan pipeline

Simpcw First Nation claims people living on one-third of pipeline route support the project

Malicious Monster Truck Tour coming to Northwest B.C. this summer

It’s the first time in 20 years monster trucks have rolled past Prince George for a northern show

Protesters argue both sides of B.C.’s SOGI curriculum at teachers’ union office

The sexual orientation and gender identity program was launched as a pilot project last year

Prankster broadcasts fake nuclear threat in Winnipeg

The audio recording on Sunday warned of a nuclear attack against Canada and the United States

ICBC reform aims to slow rising car insurance costs

‘Pain and suffering’ payouts to be capped, major injury limit to double

Saskatchewan introduces law to allow control of oil, gas exports

The Prairie province has already said it is supporting Alberta in a dispute with B.C. over the Trans Mountain pipeline

Renewed plea for answers in 40-year-old B.C. cold case

The family of Lawrence Wellington Allard is hoping a private reward will get them some closure

B.C. farmland values grew at slower rate in 2017: report

Vancouver Island saw the highest growth in the province

Most Read