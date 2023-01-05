Trail Time for Ukraine sends 47 hockey bags of equipment and medical aid to Ukraine

Last August, a group called Trail Time for Ukraine, started raising funds for supplies to send to Ukraine, by asking those heading out on “our awesome trails in Smithers or Telkwa,” by way of walking, biking, horseback riding or any kind of trail activity to donate or collect pledges for their time or kilometres.

The group raised enough funds to provide all kinds of desperately needed supplies to send to Kershon, Ukraine.

The fundraiser for medical equipment provided 65 military-grade tourniquets and 44 packages of hemostatic (quick-clotting) gauze.

READ MORE: Smithers residents pull together to raise funds and donations for Ukraine.

“Our most heartfelt gratitude for the generosity of donors, and our indebtedness to Tactical Innovation in Calgary for providing materials at cost. Every piece of equipment delivered will be used as a bridge to a better outcome,” said organizer Scot Clydesdale.

The material left for Kershon, Ukraine November 30. Volunteer Dave Bryenton and crew headed overseas hauling with them 47 hockey bags full of items to help. Including items such as drones and solar power equipment to operating room instruments.

“Our many thanks to the businesses and professional offices and individuals who provided assistance in so many ways to make this happen,” said Clydesdale.



