Torben Schuffert (right) and Jon Bjorgan work on the song “Shine Together” for the project Schuffert is presenting to the Special Olympics World Athlete Congress in Berlin, Germany next summer. (Submitted photo)

Torben Schuffert (right) and Jon Bjorgan work on the song “Shine Together” for the project Schuffert is presenting to the Special Olympics World Athlete Congress in Berlin, Germany next summer. (Submitted photo)

Torben Schuffert gathers athletes and mentors to create music/art for Berlin Special Olympics Athletes Congress

“Shine On” project to be presented Feb. 26, at the Smithers United Church from 4:00-5:30 p.m.

Torben Schuffert’s “Shine Together” project wraps up a year’s worth of work with a special afternoon presentation of song and art on Feb. 26.

Schuffert, a Special Olympics B.C. (SOBC) athlete, came up with an idea to work with local musician Jon Bjorgan and local artist Mark Thibeault to create art and song to celebrate inclusion and understanding of the leadership potential of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD). He called the project “Shine Together.”

“There are two components to my project: we will create a musical band to perform a song about living with IDD, and the art group will create paintings while listening to the song,” said Schuffert.

Schuffert recruited Bjorgan and Thibeault to lead and mentor in workshops held between November and January.

The Smithers Art Gallery is supporting the effort by having Shine Together be the first exhibition of 2023.

READ MORE: Smithers Special Olympian chosen to represent Canada with special project

“Torben, along with his art mentor Mark Thibeault have created a fabulous exhibition through an art workshop held for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) and their mentors,” gallery manager Nicole Chernish said.

“We hope you will promote and stop by this amazing exhibition celebrating the creativity, diversity and inclusion of some amazing artists in our wider community.”

The exhibit runs through Feb. 25.

Schuffert is one of four athlete leaders in Canada who will present projects of their own creation at the World Athlete Congress in Berlin, Germany this summer during the Special Olympics (SO) Summer World Games.

“I looked at my community and reached out to a group that is already really strong. That was the arts and music community. I don’t think people with IDD have a big part in this community, and that was the reason I reached out to them. It was hard for me to get involved, but if we work together, they will realize how we can create something beautiful together, and that we are all leaders and how awesome we are together,” Schuffert said.

The public is invited to attend the presentation on Feb. 26 at the United Church in Smithers (on the corner of 8th and Queen street), it runs from 4-5:30 p.m. It features the Shine On Art Crew with Thibeault, and the Shine Together Band with Bjorgan, along with Schuffert.


deb.meissner@interior-news.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Torben Schuffert (Middle racer) at the start line during the SOBC Winter Games in Kamloops. (Sandra Schuffert photo)

Torben Schuffert (Middle racer) at the start line during the SOBC Winter Games in Kamloops. (Sandra Schuffert photo)

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Documentary film Unarchived free screening on Feb. 23, at 7:00 p.m. at The Old Church in Smithers

Just Posted

Mark Thibeault (left) and Torben Schuffert create art for the project Schuffert is presenting to the Special Olympics World Athlete Congress in Berlin, Germany next summer. (Submitted photo)
Torben Schuffert gathers athletes and mentors to create music/art for Berlin Special Olympics Athletes Congress

The Talask Skye was found adrift and tied to a log during a Canadian Coast Guard search for three missing men on Feb. 21. (Photo: supplied)
3 missing boaters found safe north of Prince Rupert

Council gave third reading to a rezoning bylaw to allow for the development of a new business at the site of the former KFC on the corner of Highway 16 and Toronto Street. (Marisca Bakker photo)
Burger King another step closer to coming to Smithers

Prince Rupert Rampage played Hazelton Wolverines in a best-of-three game challenge, losing two back-to-back games on Feb 17 and 10, 4-6 and 3-4. The losses ended the 2022-2023 CILH season for the team who was number one in the league during the regular season. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Hazelton upsets top seed in CIHL playoffs; Smithers ousted by second seed