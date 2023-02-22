Torben Schuffert gathers athletes and mentors to create music/art for Berlin Special Olympics Athletes Congress

“Shine On” project to be presented Feb. 26, at the Smithers United Church from 4:00-5:30 p.m.

Torben Schuffert’s “Shine Together” project wraps up a year’s worth of work with a special afternoon presentation of song and art on Feb. 26.

Schuffert, a Special Olympics B.C. (SOBC) athlete, came up with an idea to work with local musician Jon Bjorgan and local artist Mark Thibeault to create art and song to celebrate inclusion and understanding of the leadership potential of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD). He called the project “Shine Together.”

“There are two components to my project: we will create a musical band to perform a song about living with IDD, and the art group will create paintings while listening to the song,” said Schuffert.

Schuffert recruited Bjorgan and Thibeault to lead and mentor in workshops held between November and January.

The Smithers Art Gallery is supporting the effort by having Shine Together be the first exhibition of 2023.

READ MORE: Smithers Special Olympian chosen to represent Canada with special project

“Torben, along with his art mentor Mark Thibeault have created a fabulous exhibition through an art workshop held for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) and their mentors,” gallery manager Nicole Chernish said.

“We hope you will promote and stop by this amazing exhibition celebrating the creativity, diversity and inclusion of some amazing artists in our wider community.”

The exhibit runs through Feb. 25.

Schuffert is one of four athlete leaders in Canada who will present projects of their own creation at the World Athlete Congress in Berlin, Germany this summer during the Special Olympics (SO) Summer World Games.

“I looked at my community and reached out to a group that is already really strong. That was the arts and music community. I don’t think people with IDD have a big part in this community, and that was the reason I reached out to them. It was hard for me to get involved, but if we work together, they will realize how we can create something beautiful together, and that we are all leaders and how awesome we are together,” Schuffert said.

The public is invited to attend the presentation on Feb. 26 at the United Church in Smithers (on the corner of 8th and Queen street), it runs from 4-5:30 p.m. It features the Shine On Art Crew with Thibeault, and the Shine Together Band with Bjorgan, along with Schuffert.



deb.meissner@interior-news.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter