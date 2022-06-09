Time capsule buried in 2000 at Chandler Park School to be opened June 15 at Smithers Secondary

New items will be added in the spirit of the ongoing journey toward truth and reconciliation

A time capsule formerly buried at the Chandler Park Middle School in Smithers will be opened and added to during a public ceremony June 15 at Smithers Secondary School (SSS).

The contents will be on display during the opening ceremony from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. at the SSS gymnasium.

The public is invited, especially those who may have placed items in the capsule 22 years ago.

The ceremony is to acknowledge the contents placed at the time and to place new items celebrating the continuing journey the students, schools and communities are on toward truth and reconciliation, said Julie Krall, SSS principal.

The capsule was buried at Chandler Park on June 21, 2000, then known as National Aboriginal Day (now National Indigenous Peoples Day), to be re-opened on the 100th anniversary of Smithers’ incorporation in 2021.

Due to several factors, the 100th anniversary celebration never happened, but the main reason the capsule remained unopened was Chandler Park School was closed in 2004.

When the school district closed the school, the time capsule was put in a glass display box in the Round Room at SSS, where it has remained sealed.

Recently, the school put together a staff committee to decide what to do with the capsule.

The capsule itself is a Bentwood Box carved by James Madam in 1999. The intention of placing items in the time capsule box was for the students to learn about Indigenous culture and celebrate the partnerships and friendships of the people of the valley.

The classes who placed items in the box were from the years 1998, 1999 and 2000 at Chandler Park.

“We want to honour where our schools were, where we are now, and where we are going, in this continuing journey to inclusivity,” said Krall.

“We have come a long way within the schools, on the path to build relationships and make connections with our valley’s history, and we are making concerted efforts to continue on this path to truth and reconciliation, and inclusion within our schools. Adding to this time capsule will reflect this journey.”

Some of the contents found inside were class photos, newspaper articles, art and student writings.

There was much more inside the Bentwood Box, but all will be revealed at the opening ceremony. Those planning on attending the ceremony are asked to RSVP by calling the school at 250-847-2231.



Time Capsule Project sign on display at Smithers Secondary School. (Deb Meissner photo)

Invitation to Opening Ceremonies for Chandler Park Time Capsule.