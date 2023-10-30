Three Smithers Secondary School educators receive Premier’s education awards

Perry Rath, Heather Lee Lytle and Inderjit Grewal each took home an award on Oct. 26

Three Smithers educators were honoured in this year’s Premier’s Excellence in Education awards

Inderjit Grewal, Perry Rath, and Heather Lee Lytle each took home an award on Oct. 26 at a ceremony in Government House, Victoria.

Grewal, Rath, and Lytle were recognized for enhancing the well-being of students at Smithers Secondary School.

“When the MC said Smithers for the third time, he made a joke about something being in the water up in Smithers. We’re all pretty humbled by it,” said Rath.

“The awards honour public, independent and First Nations school teachers, support staff, principals, vice-principals, as well as school and district leaders, who all go above and beyond to make life better for K-12 students throughout the province,” explained the Province of BC.

Rath, an art teacher, received the Social Equity & Diversity award. He helped start numerous Gender-Sexuality Alliance (GSA) programs across the SD54 district and has made significant efforts to make his classroom a more inclusive space.

“Every student has at least one teacher here that they can connect with, and we all work together to make the school an inclusive space. I think Smithers is a pretty special place,” explained Rath.

Lytle, a drama teacher, received the Extracurricular Leadership award. Lytle supports several students in pursuing professional theatre careers, and creates an atmosphere in which students feel free to express themselves. Her plays explore meaningful themes, such as mental health and social justice.

“The work we do really helps young people to explore how they fit into the world, who they are, what they’re good at, what they can contribute,” said Lytle in a video for the Government of BC.

Grewal, a prevention program counsellor, received the Outstanding Support – School Community award. She has an “open door” policy for students struggling with addiction, and has provided the community with resources on the dangers of vaping.

“Any human can make a difference in somebody’s life by being there, by connecting, so always have an open door, always connect,” said Grewal in a video for the Government of BC.

Each recipient will receive a personal bursary, as well as funding to directly contribute to Smithers Secondary School.