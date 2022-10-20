Third annual Multicultural Event celebrate diversity and the valley’s many vibrant cultures

“Encourage and empower community members to embrace and share our cultural traditions, and to hopefully enjoy and learn to respect each other.”

Ewk Hiyah Hozdli Dance and Drum Group at Multicultural Day in Smithers, October 8 in Smithers. (Submitted photo)

Celebrating diversity in the Bulkley Valley was the aim of the third annual Smithers Multicultural Day.

With the motto, “Diversity: Embrace it, Share it, Celebrate it,” between 400 and 500 people came to the morning and evening performances and experienced a wide variety of talent. From storytellers, to dance and drum groups, to bag pipers and more, the day and night were filled with vivid and beautiful costumes, traditional dances and enthusiastic performers.

“We are so very pleased with the event as we had and extremely amazing array of talent in the Valley to celebrate,” said organizer Pat Kolida.

“Considering some of the groups just recently got going again after the COVID years, we amazed at how well everyone did, and how the whole event came together.”

Kolida encourages other cultural groups to get involved and share their cultures too.

“You can volunteer to help out, participate and become a member by finding their pages on social media.



Multicultural Day in Smithers featured a wide variety of talent. (Deb Meissner photo)

Facundo Gastia, accompanied by Alex Cuba. (Deb Meissner photo)

Multicultural Day in Smithers featured a wide variety of talent. (Deb Meissner photo)

Multicultural Day in Smithers featured a wide variety of talent. (Submitted photo)

Hoop Dancer; Dallas Arcand at Smithers Multicultural Event Oct. 8 in Smithers. (Submitted photo)

Hoop Dancer; Dallas Arcand at Smithers Multicultural Event Oct. 8 in Smithers. (Submitted photo)

Hoop Dancer and singer; Dallas Arcand at Smithers Multicultural Event Oct. 8 in Smithers. (Submitted photo)

Storyteller Mel Basil at Smithers Multicultural event. (Submitted photo)

Mark Perry accompanied by Ian Olmstead at the evening performance of the Smither Multicultural event Oct. 8. (Submitted photo)

Facundo Gastia, Alex Cuba and Jake Jenne take the stage at the Smiters Multicultural Event Oct. 8, at the Della Herman Theatre. (Submitted photo)

Smithers Multicultural Day Event (Submitted photo)

Smithers Multicultural Day Event (Submitted photo)

Smithers Multicultural Day Event (Submitted photo)