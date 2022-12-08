(Eric Anderson Photo)

(Eric Anderson Photo)

The weather outside was freezing, but Round Lake Hall was warm and inviting

Music of all kind filled the air at the Round Lake Hall

The weather outside the historic Round Lake Hall was frigidly cold on December 3, but inside the comfortably full venue, the patrons were warmed by the music that rang out across the frozen lake.

Marian Rose filled a dual role as MC and opener with accordion polka numbers, as well as the appropriate recitation of The Cremation of Sam McGee.

READ MORE: Round Lake Hall and library events to keep on your Radar

Tea and coffee cups were filled, goodies were eaten and folks settled in to be amazed by the music of Flamenco guitarist, Esteban Figueroa.

His impressive performance of regional songs from Andalucia took folks to faraway places where they could picture dancers whirling to intricate rhythms.

Reckless Mountain, led by Ransom Slaughter, never fails to delight audiences with tunes from Johnny Cash to Buddy Holly classics. Accompanied by Ted Bryant on lead guitar and Greg Auld on the stand-up bass, dancers could not stay seated during the well-loved melodies.

Mark your calendars for Saturday, January 7 when the next Round Lake Coffee House will see the debut of a new, yet-to-be announced musical group in the Valley.

~With files from Judy vander Meulen


deb.meissner@interior-news.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

(Eric Anderson Photo)

(Eric Anderson Photo)

Reckless Mountain performs during a Round Lake Hall Coffee House Dec. 3 (Eric Anderson Photos)

Reckless Mountain performs during a Round Lake Hall Coffee House Dec. 3 (Eric Anderson Photos)

(Eric Anderson Photo)

(Eric Anderson Photo)

Previous story
PHOTOS: Nass Valley fashion show brings Nisga’a talent into the light
Next story
Northern Health hit with $355K fine for failing to do adequate safety reports

Just Posted

WorkSafeBC issued a fine to Northern Health. (Image file.)
Northern Health hit with $355K fine for failing to do adequate safety reports

Skeena-Bulkley Valley NDP MP Taylor Bachrach. (Photo submitted)
Gun bill may not get Skeena-Bulkley Valley MP’s support

Justina Moore, Ksim Gisk’aast from Wilps Niisyuus, stands in front of the event banners at Gitlaxt’aamiks Recreation Centre. Justina is wearing drop killer whale crest earrings made of acrylic with abalone drop posts designed by Jaimie Davis. The banner designs were created by Tsimshian and Nisga’a artist Shawna Kiesman. (Michael Bramadat-Willcock/Terrace Standard)
PHOTOS: Nass Valley fashion show brings Nisga’a talent into the light

A search warrant executed Dec. 3 in Kitimat resulted in the seizure of cash, weapons and suspected narcotics. (RCMP photo) A search warrant executed Dec. 3 in Kitimat resulted in the seizure of cash, weapons and suspected narcotics. (RCMP photo)
Kitimat RCMP seize suspected drugs and large amount of cash