The weather outside was freezing, but Round Lake Hall was warm and inviting

Music of all kind filled the air at the Round Lake Hall

The weather outside the historic Round Lake Hall was frigidly cold on December 3, but inside the comfortably full venue, the patrons were warmed by the music that rang out across the frozen lake.

Marian Rose filled a dual role as MC and opener with accordion polka numbers, as well as the appropriate recitation of The Cremation of Sam McGee.

Tea and coffee cups were filled, goodies were eaten and folks settled in to be amazed by the music of Flamenco guitarist, Esteban Figueroa.

His impressive performance of regional songs from Andalucia took folks to faraway places where they could picture dancers whirling to intricate rhythms.

Reckless Mountain, led by Ransom Slaughter, never fails to delight audiences with tunes from Johnny Cash to Buddy Holly classics. Accompanied by Ted Bryant on lead guitar and Greg Auld on the stand-up bass, dancers could not stay seated during the well-loved melodies.

Mark your calendars for Saturday, January 7 when the next Round Lake Coffee House will see the debut of a new, yet-to-be announced musical group in the Valley.

