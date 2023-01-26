The Telkwa Museum receives donations for Coastal Gaslink for new online database

Two checks for a total of $4,000 a big boost for Telkwa Museum

Thanks to a partnership between Spiecapag MSJV, the prime contractor on section 8E of the Coastal GasLink Project (CGL), and its workforce accommodation provider Civeo, the Telkwa Museum is receiving $2,000 for initiatives they have in progress.

Plus, the museum has received matching funds of $2,000 from the CGL’s Empower Program, administered by Benvity.

“It is important for our companies to provide meaningful support for local community-based programs and services, and the people who work selflessly to implement them,” Joan Goldhawk, a spokesperson for the companies said.

“As part of our ongoing commitment to the communities where we live and work everyday, we are so pleased to be able to support the Telkwa Museum,” Goldhawk concluded.

The directors of the Telkwa Museum Society gathered to discuss the unexpected windfall on Jan. 19.

“These cheques will be a huge help for the museum,” Linda Hanson, treasurer of the board exclaimed.

The board intends to use a large portion of the funds to putting archives into an online database that will be accessible to the public.

“It is a huge job, and we get a lot of help from the Smithers Museum, as their online database is extensive, and it also helps us catalogue all the items we have in boxes,” Hanson said.

“The Telkwa Museum is society owned-and-operated and is staffed almost entirely by volunteers who have a passion for history and who love the community,” its website reads.

It is important to the board for people to know, especially with the new funds, they are in need of volunteers willing to help.

To get involved, contact Doug Boersema at 250-846-9607 or contact the Village of Telkwa for more information.



