Closure of Recycling Depot is temporary

The recycling depot located at the Smithers-Telkwa ‌Transfer Station is temporarily closed due to a shortage of Recycle BC supplies.

A notification will be issued on the “Sustainable RDBN” Facebook page and the Bulkley-Nechako Emergency and Public Alerts messaging system once the depot is reopened.

They (RDBN) suggest that you stockpile your recycling material at home until the Recycle Depot is reopened.

We are sorry for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience and understanding.

For up to date information, please follow the www.rdbn.bc.ca website

