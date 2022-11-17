The new Village of Telkwa Mayor and Council sworn in Nov. 8

Family and friends packed the Village of Telkwa chambers to witness swearing in ceremonies.

The Village of Telkwa Mayor and Council were officially sworn in at ceremonies presided over by Judge Wendy Bernt on Nov. 8.

With family and friends looking on, Mayor Leroy Dekens swore his oath of office and signed the Council Code of Conduct, followed by Councillors Cathy Frenette, Lee Ewald, Annette Morgan and Simon Schat, completing the official ceremonies for the evening.

After a short break for refreshments, the inaugural meeting of council was held.

On the agenda was the official accounting and submission of the official election count, a quarterly report from the fire chief of the 16 incidents Telkwa Fire Rescue responded to in the past three months, and a request from Smithers Secondary School (SSS) grad class to hold prom in the Telkwa Community Hall.

On the latter, council passed a motion to donate the cost of the rental of the Telkwa Community Hall to the SSS prom committee.

There were several letters for upcoming committee requests that council received for information.

There was also a congratulatory letter received from MP for Skeena-Bulkley Valley, Taylor Bachrach for the new council expressing his support and willingness to work in collaboration with the Village and council to ensure “you receive the federal support you deserve.”

Next on the agenda was for a deputy mayor to be appointed, and committees and representatives to be assigned. The following are the 2023 committee representatives:

Deputy mayor for a four-year term: Coun. Morgan

Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako: Mayor Dekens, Coun. Morgan alternate

Northern Development Initiative Trust Advisory Committee: Mayor Dekens, Coun. Morgan alternate.

Northwest Regional Hospital District Board: Coun. Morgan, Mayor Dekens alternate.

Bulkley Valley Regional Pool: Coun. Ewald, Coun. Schat alternate.

Smithers District Transit Committee: Coun. Frenette, Coun. Ewald alternate.

Bulkley Valley and Lakes District Airshed Management Society: Coun. Schat, Coun. Frenette alternate.

Resource Benefits Alliance: Coun. Morgan, Mayor Dekens alternate

Environmental Assessment Office Advisory Working Group: Coun. Ewald

Telkwa (Tenas) Coal Project Working Group: Coun. Schat

BC Oil and Gas Commission: Coun. Frenette

Skeena (Watershed) Roundtable: Coun. Schat

After the appointment of committee representatives, the 2023 council dates were reviewed and passed.

The final business of the evening was a Development Variance Application from Don and Alice Tuininga, for their property on First Street which was constructed over their property line set-back allowance, and built a retaining wall, encroaching on the neighbouring property owned by the Village.

Council decided to vary the Zoning Bylaw No. 746 (on minimum setbacks) to change the interior set-backs from 1.5 metres to 1.0 meters; And that an occupancy permit for the home be withheld until the applicants relocate the retaining wall entirely within their own property.

New Village of Telkwa Council from left to right: Councillors Annette Morgan, Lee Ewald, Mayor Leroy Dekens, Councillors Simon Schat and Cathy Frenette. (Deb Meissner photo)