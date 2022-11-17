The community of Smithers is invited to a Community Transportation meeting

Input is requested on the need for a taxi service or ridesharing in Smithers.

The Town of Smithers is inviting community members to a Community Transportation Meeting, Nov. 24, at 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Town Hall, to discuss the need for taxi/ridesharing services in the area.

Smithers is currently without a taxi company or alternative transportation options. To ensure this issue continues to be addressed, the Town of Smithers would like to meet with interested individuals at a community meeting to discuss the current concerns, potential solutions, and next steps.

This meeting will be an opportunity for residents to share their needs for transportation in Smithers and ideas for how those can be met.

“The Town of Smithers has been actively approaching taxi and ride-sharing companies for business expansion into Smithers and we want to hear from, and meet with residents,” explained economic development officer Will George.

“Some of the questions we have for community members: Are you interested in driving for a ridesharing or taxi company in Smithers? Do you have a concern about the lack of transportation services currently available? Has your business been negatively affected by the lack of taxi services in the community?

“We would like to work with community members on this to provide a community-involved solution.”

The Town of Smithers encourages community members to email community transportation input to ecdev@smithers.ca.

”Community feedback will be used to help advocate for a new service in town and to demonstrate the local need,” said George.



