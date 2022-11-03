The Bulkley Valley Concert Association is proud to welcome back Sarah Hagen to the Smithers stage

Sarah Hagen is bringing Bach’s formidable Goldberg Variations to the Della Herman Nov. 8

The Bulkley Valley Concert Association (BVCA) is proud to welcome back Sarah Hagen to the Smithers stage, Nov. 8 at 7:30 p.m., performing The Goldberg Variations.

Hagen is bringing Bach’s formidable Goldberg Variations to the Della Herman Theatre as part of the celebration of the recent release of her recording of the masterwork.

Cherished by many, the Goldberg Variations are emblematic of keyboard virtuosity, rich expression, and hardcore classical interpretation.

Hagen will offer a short introduction to this marvellous and intense piece before playing the full work with her signature style that is full of passion.

“Sarah Hagen is one of the most expressive piano players that I have ever seen perform,” says Miriam Colvin, Artistic Director of BVCA.

“We presented Sarah in 2017. I remember being mesmerized, I was torn between gazing at her hands moving like effortless lightning as she played and closing my eyes to be transported by her playing.”

Whole Note Magazine wrote the following description of Hagen’s take on Goldberg.

“Canadian pianist Sarah Hagen’s Goldberg Variations are dramatically different. Naysayers and refusniks beware: her approach combines unfettered joy, wide awake with wonder, requisite pedagogy, and the ability to make the instrument bend to her will.

“Hagen’s performance combines vivid precision of touch with perfect articulation of line, making her Goldberg Variations something to absolutely die for,”

“Hagen released an album of Goldberg Variations in 2021, and BVCA immediately jumped at the opportunity to bring her Goldberg interpretations to the community,” said Colvin.

Hagen has received many awards for her artistry, and her extensive touring has taken her from across Canada to Sweden, France, Germany and Italy, and twice to New York City’s Carnegie Hall.

The Della Herman Theatre is located at 4400 3rd Avenue, in Smithers. Doors open at 7 p.m.

Individual tickets are on sale now at Mountain Eagle Books:

Adults $25, Seniors (60 plus) $20, Youth (under 18) $15.

For more information on this event, visit www.bvca.me.

For more on Sarah Hagen, visit www.sarahhagen.com.