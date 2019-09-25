Telkwa seeks volunteers for board of variance

Village looking for three people to sit on the board to make recommendations on applications

The Village of Telkwa is looking for volunteers to sit on their Board of Variance.

The group will be tasked with the responsibility of considering certain types of minor variance applications. Applications for a minor variance regarding building siting, size, or dimensions are the most common type.

The board will be called to work when applications come up.

The Village has had boards of variance previously but because these are voluntary positions, they must be reviewed and updated over time.

Chief Administrative Officer Debbie Joujan said so far there has been some interest in the positions.

“We have received a couple of applications to date and are hoping to receive a few more prior to council appointing the board,” she said.

She added this is a chance for community members to get involved, have a say and make a difference.

“Volunteering to be a member of the Board of Variance is a great way to support our community,” she said.

This is a three-year volunteer position.

Anyone interested can contact the Village for more information.