Telkwa proposes 12 per cent tax increase

An average residential property will see an increase of $193 in 2023 if budget passes

Following several years of holding the line on property taxes, Telkwa council is increasing the bill for residential property owners by 12 per cent.

For an average residential property in the village, this equates to a $193 bump on the tax bill.

For 2023, property tax assessments went up on average 6.88 per cent meaning the village had to raise the residential mill from 3.975 to 4.170 to achieve its goal of drawing $969,724 from the residential class. All but roughly $80,000 of the village’s taxation income comes from residential rate payers with the majority of the rest coming from the business class, which will be levied $68,081 while light industry brings $1,411 and farm $9.45 into municipal coffers.

The sewer and water utilities contribute the remaining $9,937 for total property tax revenue of $1.049 million for 2023.

Individual property owners will see an addition $38.82 on their tax bills combined for sewer and water with a slight increase in sewer rates (two per cent) and a significant bump in water rates (seven per cent).

Mayor Leroy Dekens declined to comment on the increases.

In report to council, staff noted that Telkwa ranked 71st among B.C.’s municipalities in tax rates for 2022, putting the village in the 45th percentile or below the provincial average.

At its March 14 regular meeting, council passed first and second readings of the Five-Year Financial Plan Draft. The public now has until April 11 to comment on the budget prior to third reading.

The village has until May 12 to submit the plan to the province.