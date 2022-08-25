Telkwa moves ahead with Green Burial Site

During the Regular Meeting of Telkwa Council held on April 26, Council reviewed a staff report presenting options related to Green Burials.

Council directed staff to pursue a Green Burial site in Telkwa that is not certified, and report back to Council.

August 16, staff returned a report recommending a site at the cemetery, that council approved.

Since Council directed staff to pursue a non-certified site, this allows the Village to dictate what regulations they believe are necessary and within an appropriate level of effort.

Council has been using the regulations from the Green Burial Society and the Green Burial Council which are the regulatory bodies in Canada and the USA respectively as guidelines.

There are a few regulations that are the core values of what green burial are. For example: No embalming of any kind; No grave liner or vault; All burial containers, shrouds, and other associated products made only of natural, biodegradable materials.

The regulations above require no extra effort in the preparation of the site from the Village, and the cost would remain the same if not less expensive. The only change in the burial preparation is what is done at the funeral home, and the local funeral home in Smithers has agreed they could offer the service to residents.

Staff will now prepare amendments to the Cemetery Bylaw.



