Telkwa Fire Rescue trucks will display students artwork for a year

The artwork that will be on the Telkwa Fire and Rescue (TFR) trucks was unveiled yesterday (Feb. 4), in an afternoon ceremony for the students and the parents of Telkwa Elementary School, whos art will be displayed on the vehicles for a year.

The Telkwa Elementary students in grades K-3, were invited last September to create and submit artwork that would eventually adorn the trucks of Telkwa Fire Rescue.

The inspiration for the idea came when TFR department Chief Derek Dickson saw this done in Point Roberts, Washington several years ago.

“Point Roberts has a volunteer fire department I went to visit, and I saw the artwork on the trucks, and I thought that was the coolest thing I’ve ever seen,” said Dickson.

“I brought the idea to Telkwa school in the fall, during Fire Prevention week, in our continuing efforts to have good communications with the kids. We want the children in the community to know when the fire department people show up in emergency situations, we are there to help them,” Dickson said of the efforts.

READ MORE: Giving thanks to the members of Telkwa Fire Rescue

The principal of the school, Janna Delany, and teachers for the grades agreed to the project, and notices were sent home to the students from kindergarten to third grade explaining the idea.

“There was a little handout and the information explained to the students and then sent home about the art project. Basically saying you have until January, for those who would like to participate to put a piece of art together on one eight and a half by 11 sheet of paper, and it’s going to be made into stickers. The stickers will then be put on all the Telkwa Fire trucks for a year, and when we’re out in the community the kids will see their art being displayed,” said Dickson.

Fourteen pieces of art were submitted and made into stickers to be placed on the equipment.

Telkwa Mayor Leroy Dekens thought the idea was “fantastic,” and was on hand, along with Councillor Annette Morgan, for the ceremony at the fire hall with the kids and their families.

“There are several people and businesses to be thanked who made this happen,” Dickson said. “The Village of Telkwa and Council for their support, Myrica Ethier from Telkwa School, Bulkley Valley Printers for scanning all of the artwork, and the folks from Extreme Signs and Stripes in Smithers for taking the scans and making the stickers to be placed on the trucks. We are very grateful to all of these group and people for making this happen.”

As for the kids seeing their art on the trucks, the smiles told the story. “It’s very cool,” said Emma, one of the students as she pointed to the truck with her art to her family.



deb.meissner@interior-news.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

One of the students (Emma) points to her artwork that is going on the fire truck for a year. (Deb Meissner photo)

A bonus during the ceremonies at the Telkwa Firehall Feb. 4, was getting to climb in the trucks. (Deb Meissner photo)

All 14 pieces of art were on display at the Telkwa Firehall. Each one will be placed on one of the department’s vehicles for a year. (Deb Meissner photo)

Telkwa Fire crew members, Telkwa Elementary students and families, along with Telkwa Mayor Leroy Dekens, and Councillor Annette Morgan (Centre), line up in front of one of the truck that will carry the students art work for a year. (Deb Meissner photo)