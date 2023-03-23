Telkwa council sets priorities for 2023 – 2026 term

Number one for the village is lobbying senior levels of government to address Telkwa issues

Telkwa Council has had a busy couple of months, setting its strategic priorities for the 2023-2026 term, adopting changes in bylaws, awarding contracts for projects and approving the director of finance’s draft budget for 2023-2027, with recommendations.

Council has set advocacy as their first priority in the new Strategic Priority Plan, meaning council will lobby provincial and/or federal governments, to ensure issues important to the Village of Telkwa are brought forward and continue to be advocated for at all levels of government.

The strategy of advocacy includes securing funding for upgrades and replacement of the Bulkley Valley (Telkwa) Bridge; for new affordable housing; for health care spaces and services; and for child care spaces.

It also includes creating a new accessibility plan; consultation with other northwestern communities to meet additional and new legislative requirements regarding emergency management and climate readiness; and continuing to press the provincial government into a revenue-sharing with the northwestern B.C. municipalities and regional districts that make up the Northwest Resource Benefits Alliance.

Strategic Priority number two for council is water/sewer infrastructure with the goal to maintain, repair and upgrade the water and sewer systems by securing funding from provincial, federal and other grant funding streams. Council will also plan for expansion of the sewer system to accommodate future growth.

Community management is council’s third priority, the goal being an increased opportunity for community involvement through information and regular updates on projects and activities of the Village. Council will also seek funding for recreational capital projects, and to collaborate with external organizations to seek funding for recreational activities, festivals and event opportunities.

The fourth strategic priority for council will be economic development. The goal is to attract and retain businesses to increase tourism, and to develop additional spaces for child care within the Village of Telkwa.

Asset management is the fifth strategic priority for council in the 2023-2026 term with a goal of expanding the Telkwa Asset Management Program. This includes hiring consultants, software programming and developing a phased-in financial plan for asset management.

It also includes accessibility improvements to community buildings and facilities and acquring more village-owned vehicles and equipment.