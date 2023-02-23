Telkwa council is open to the public and held the second and fourth Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m. (Marisca Bakker photo)

Telkwa council is open to the public and held the second and fourth Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m. (Marisca Bakker photo)

Telkwa Council looks to “old airstrip” as possible industrial site

Council applies for grant to draw plans for new industrial site

Telkwa council is directing Village staff to apply for a Real Estate Foundation of B.C., (REFBC) grant for $20,000 to retain the services of a consultant to create an Industrial Park Concept for the Village-owned land, known as the “old airstrip.”

Staff asked for council’s support in applying for these funds and for the Village to provide overall grant management and for any cost overruns to be covered by the Northern Capital Planning Reserve.

It is not the first time possible uses for the decommissioned airstrip on East Skillhorn Road have been proposed. In 2014, Telkwa council looked at the area for a disk golf course, although the idea did not come to fruition.

The old Telkwa airstrip area has more recently been used by local residents for dirt biking trails and for hiking.

The history of the airstrip dates back to April 1954 when the Telkwa Aviation Association created a 4,000-foot landing strip for private planes and as an emergency strip supplementing the Smithers airport.

It was intended for the airstrip to also include parking, hangar and administration buildings, but by 1971 it was rarely used and those facilities were never completed.

The current zoning of the area is for industrial purposes, and encouraging the planning and development of the land is in line with the Village’s economic growth goals.


Map of Telkwa and the “old Airstrip” location. (Interior News archives)

