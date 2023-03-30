Telkwa council asking for public input on the Five-Year Financial Draft Plan

Telkwa council was busy at its March 14 meeting. After setting its strategic priorities for the 2023-2025 term, the council moved on to bylaws including the Fees and Charges Bylaw, which establishes the cost of everything from business licences to dog licences to cemetery plots to building permits and inspections to fines.

Staff reported fees and charges are subject to increases equivalent to the average annual consumer Price Index, which was 6.8 per cent in 2022.

Council also held a public hearing March 14, regarding the proposed zoning amendments its zoning bylaw updating the permitted uses in all commercial and industrial zones in the Village of Telkwa. The amendment adds body repair shop, food processing, kennel, manufactured home dealer, mini storage and recreational vehicle storage to permitted principle uses, as well as accessory dwelling unit to accessory uses.

Two members of the pubic attended and asked clarification questions. Following the public hearing council passed third reading and adopted the bylaw with the changes.

Council passed the 2023 Municipal Tax Rate with a 12 per cent increase over 2022. Sewer fees will increase two per cent and water fees are set to increase by seven per cent.The tax rate gave way for first and second readings of the Five-Year Financial Plan. The next step is for the public to contribute comments on the plan by letter or online comments before the council passes third reading and adopts the 2023-2027 financial plan before the May 12 provincial deadline.

Also in the March 14 regular council meeting, council approved awarding the construction contract for the Coalmine Road SW Water Main Upgrade project to West Horizon Contracting at a cost of $915,175.

As the bid was higher than the allocated $666,180 for construction and contingencies. Since the 2023 budget has not been finalized, Lev Hartfeil, director of operations,suggested the budget be adjusted to reflect the increase in the construction cost before the adoption. Director of Finance Rowena Atienza-Paquette recommended the additional $250,000 be allocated from the Northern Capital and Planning Grant Reserve. Council passed the resolution unanimously.

In the matter of the Telkwa Old Firehall #2 Building Renovations, council passed the staff recommendation to proceed with funding allocations toward the renovations.

This includes $50,000 from Local Government Climate Action Program’s (LGCAP) 2024 funding, $100,264 from the LGCAP 2022-2023 budget, an additional $10,000 from COVID-19 Reserve Funds from the 2024 budget, and $150,000 from the Provincial Growing Communities Fund.

Council also directed staff to apply for the Regional District Bulkley-Nechako Gas Tax for $100,000 toward the renovations.

Council said it supports the project and is willing for the Village to provide overall grant management and committed to covering any project cost overruns from the provincial Growing Communities funds.

The intent of the renovations is to use the building as a multi-purpose, accessible indoor space for various activities, such as a health clinic and a rental space for educational programs, family activities, etc.

In a final matter, council could not agree on an option regarding the replacement for Rescue Apparatus R21 as set out by the Fire Chief, and the matter was tabled. The truck was written off by ICBC after damage was sustained in a rollover of the earlier in the year.



