Telkwa begins by-election process

The Village of Telkwa has appointed an election officer getting the ball rolling for a by-election to replace Coun. Matthew Monkman.

Chief Administrative Officer Debbie Joujan will be the chief election officer and the village’s director of finance, Stacey Price, will be the deputy officer.

The village will also use the services of a lawyer and parliamentarian to oversee the by-election to ensure nothing falls through the cracks.

“When it is a regular election, dates are posted and everything but when it is a by-election we want to make sure that nothing falls through the cracks,” said Joujan.

“She will not be charging us for things she won’t be doing and so we will be able to take on as much as we usually do. For the most part, she will just make sure that nothing is missing, which is important.”

A council seat became vacant this summer when Matthew Monkman stepped down. He recently took a job as assistant superintendent for School District 54 and didn’t feel like he could do both.

So far, no one has put their name forward.

The by-election will be held on Saturday November 30th. Village council wanted to push voting until November to avoid conflict with the federal election in October.