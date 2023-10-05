‘Suspicious’ Fort Babine death under investigation

RCMP say the two suspects were known to each other

One man dead, another arrested but released

There was a suspicious death in Fort Babine last week.

On Thursday, Sept. 28, Smithers RCMP responded to a 911 call at a residence in the small First Nation reserve community, located at the northern tip of Babine Lake, approximately 100 km north of Smithers.

When police arrived at the scene, they found an adult man deceased and arrested one person, who was later released. According to the RCMP, the individuals were known to each other.

The police do not believe there is any risk to the greater public.

The major crimes unit is now investigating.

