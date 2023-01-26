Sun sets on historic wooden truss Quick Bridge

No longer a river crossing available in Quick, east of Telkwa as bridge replacement begins

Despite the efforts of many individuals and the community of Quick to save the historic truss bridge that crosses the Bulkley River east of Telkwa, the fight has been lost as construction crews have pulled the bridge off the river.

Following many bandaid repairs over the decades, the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure (MoTI) elected last year to replace the 100-year-old bridge with a metal structure.

The bridge has been deemed unsafe and unusable and was closed to all traffic on June 17, 2021 by MoTI following a routine inspection that found the bridge was out of alignment.

“MoTI structural engineers completed an options analysis report and it has been determined that we will replace the existing structure with an Acrow bridge,” the statement said. “An Acrow structure” was determined to be the quickest and most cost-effective method to have a reliable crossing in Quick.

“Keeping the current Howe Truss is not practical. Due to their age, the timbers in the structure would continue to decay. This would require continuous maintenance activity to replace decaying timbers.”

The Quick Bridge turned 100 years old two years ago. Built in 1921, it was one of the few Howe Truss bridges left in B.C. north of Quesnel.

The bridge has now been dragged back from the river and is resting atop the trusses, on the side of the river. Construction crews remain on-site to dismantle the bridge and ready the site for the new structure, which will be installed in the spring.



~with files from Thom Barker