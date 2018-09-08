There was a steady lineup Aug. 28 at Subway as a “buy one, get one” event helped raise money for cancer treatment for Ethan DeHoog. Subway Smithers donated 100 per cent of the proceeds for the day. Grant Harris photo

Subway lends a hand

Subway helped raise money for a local cancer patient.

Smithers Subway held a “buy one, get one” free event to raise money for Ethan Dehoog’s Cancer treatment on Aug 28.

Subway donated 100 of the proceeds from the event to Dehoog.

