StoryWalk Smithers is The Night Before Christmas for December

December StoryWalk in Smithers, The Night Before Christmas by Barbara Reid. (Facebook photo)

Barbara Reid reimagines everyone’s favourite Christmas poem in her own extraordinary style

’Twas the night before Christmas,

when all through the house

Not a creature was stirring,

not even a mouse.

But what if the mice were up and waiting for St. Nicholas?

Barbara Reid reimagines everyone’s favourite Christmas poem in her own extraordinary style, featuring a lively cast of young creatures anticipating the most exciting night of the year.

The December StoryWalk Smithers is up on the fence in front of Walnut Park School and ready for all the little mice in your life to enjoy over the Christmas holiday.

StoryWalk is a fun, free, family activity for young kids. Take a walk through the pages of a deconstructed children’s book and enjoy reading a wonderful story together in the outdoors.

Books change monthly. Pick up a free story activity kit for the kids to do at home from the Northwest Child Development Centre on Columbia Drive (9 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday-Friday). New activity kits are created for each book.

StoryWalk is a collaboration of the Literacy Outreach Program at Smithers Community Services Association and Child Care Resource & Referral at the Northwest Child Development Centre.

“Thank you to the Bulkley Valley Community Foundation and Decoda Literacy Solutions for their funding, to School District #54 and Walnut Park School for allowing us to put it up on school property, and to our wonderful volunteers who help make this happen every month,” said organizer Christine Bruce.

If you love the new StoryWalk book: The night before Christmas by Barbara Reid, check out her website.

BARBARAREID.CA



