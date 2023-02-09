StoryWalk Smithers for February is Nanette’s Baguette

This month there are yummy activities to go along with the book

Some tasty recipes go along with StoryWalk for February in Smithers. (Submitted photo)

StoryWalk in Smithers is up and ready for kids and families for the month of February. This month’s book is Nanette’s Baguette by Mo Willems.

“There is yummy fun for everyone in this story,” the StoryWalk Facebook page promises.

The StoryWalk book activities are located on the front fence of Walnut Park Elementary school in Smithers and will be up until March 3, when it will change to a new book.

“Our free activity kit for this book is a “rippable” baguette for the kids to do as they follow along the story with Nanette, so be sure to pick one up before you do the StoryWalk,” said Caroline Bastable from StoryWalk.

The kits are in the tote at the entrance of the Northwest Child Development Centre at 1471 Columbia Drive, between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday-Friday.

“You can also enter the draw to win your own copy of the book by telling us on the webpage how many were in your StoryWalk group and photos are welcome too,” Bastable said.

StoryWalk is a fun, free, family activity for young kids, to take a walk through the pages of a deconstructed children’s book and enjoy reading a wonderful story together in the outdoors.

StoryWalk combines the pleasures and early literacy benefits of reading children’s books aloud with all the joys and health benefits of walking and playing together outdoors. It is accessible to everyone and is an activity parents can do with their kids on their own schedule, without having to register, book a time or pay a fee.

