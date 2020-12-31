Snow is expected to ring in the New Year for Bulkley Valley residents

Snow will likely ring in the New Year for Bulkley Valley and Lakes District residents.

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for both areas from Thursday (Dec. 31) evening to Friday (Jan. 1). A Pacific frontal system is expected to bring 10 to 15 cm total snow accumulation.

Environment Canada is warning travel and visibility on the roads may be difficult, and to be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions.

