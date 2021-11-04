Smithers unveils plaque marking 100 years since incorporation

A 100th year celebration is being put off due to the COVID-19 pandemic

Statement by Mayor Gladys Atrill on the 100th anniversary of Smithers being incorporated as a village.

“On October 21, 1921, Smithers was incorporated as the first village in British Columbia. In recognition of 100 years and in honour of all who have served Smithers in the last century, we mark the day in the Town of Smithers.

“The early settlers were welcomed by the Indigenous people who had lived in this valley for thousands of years. Today, at the Town of Smithers, we acknowledge that we live, work and play on the unceded territory of the Gidimt’en Clan and the Witsuwit’en people.

“In the last 100 years, the village of Smithers has grown from muddy streets with open ditches and tent frame buildings on Main Street to the bright modern community of today. In 1967 Smithers officially became a Town and today residents enjoy all of the amenities of the 21st century while remaining firmly connected to the beauty of the natural world that surrounds us.

“The first Chairman of the Board of Commissioners in 1921 was John R. McIntyre who served along with Nathanial P. Moran and George R. Wright. Since that first Board of Commissioners, many have stepped forward to take leadership roles and on behalf of the Council today, I thank past Mayors, Councillors, Aldermen, and Chairmen for their service and their part in making this community what it is today.

“In recognition of this milestone, a plaque recognizing the 100 years and a copy of the Letters Patent have been framed and hung at Town Hall.

“When we can, we will invite people to gather in celebration.”

A celebration is being put off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.