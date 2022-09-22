Skates, scooters, bikes, and boards were all going at the opening of the Smithers Skatepark, Sept. 16. (Deb Meissner photo)

Skates, scooters, bikes, and boards were all going at the opening of the Smithers Skatepark, Sept. 16. (Deb Meissner photo)

Smithers skatepark holds soft opening of expanded facility

Features are open and phase 1 of the skatepark expansion expected to be completed ahead of schedule

Construction is nearing completion on the Smithers Skatepark expansion project and, with the good weather, it will be done ahead of the scheduled completion date of October 20.

Even with the finishing touches left to to be completed, however, the new features are now open and the Skatepark Society hosted a celebration of the expansion for the community Sept. 16.

“We are having a skate jam, live music and we will have experienced skaters showing the younger skaters how to use the new features and what they are,” society co-chair Sarah Fitzmaurice said prior to the celebration.

“We are super excited about where we are at, as we have been working on this project since 2012, and the community has been so instrumental in our success, along with our sponsors and partners.”

READ MORE: Smithers Skate Park expansion continues to roll

The new park is more than double the size of the current one, which was built more than 20 years ago.

At the time the original park was built, it was the only one in northern B.C.

The existing skate park is 525 square metres and the completed skate park expansion will be 1,080 square metres.

For the expansion, the society hired world-class designer Newline Skateparks.

The new park will provide three times the capacity of people from the current one, and will be accessible to inline skates, scooters and BMX bikes, as well as skateboards.

While this is just the first phase, if the non-profit meets its fundraising goals it should be able to break ground for phase two of the expansion next summer (2023), which will involve adding a bowl element to the park.

Then the final step of the expansion, phase three, is to add elements such as lighting, accessible seating and a shaded picnic table area to improve the aesthetics of the area.

“We have so many exciting days ahead, but for the moment we want to give our most heartfelt thanks to this community, who continue to step up for us and support us,” Jason Krauskopf, society co-chair, said.

“It’s a day to celebrate and enjoy our successes and say thank you.”


deb.meissner@interior-news.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Waiting to compete on the elements at the new extension at the Smithers Skateboard park. (Deb Meissner photo)

Waiting to compete on the elements at the new extension at the Smithers Skateboard park. (Deb Meissner photo)

A skater catches air at the new skateboard park in Smithers Sept. 16. (Deb Meissner)

A skater catches air at the new skateboard park in Smithers Sept. 16. (Deb Meissner)

With twice the amount of room, people enjoyed every part of the new skateboard park in Smithers. (Deb Meissner photo)

Previous story
In their own words: Gladys Atrill
Next story
In their own words: Sam Raven

Just Posted

Taylor Bachrach, MP for Skeena-Bulkley Valley, spoke at the Charles Hays Secondary School graduation ceremony on June 10, 2022 in Prince Rupert. (Photo: Taylor Bachrach’s Facebook page)
High school students discuss pros and cons of lowering voting age to 16

Curtain raiser of Nisga’a playwright Larry Guno’s Bunk # 7 at REM Lee Theatre in Nov 2021. The play is set to tour northern B.C. next month. (Supplied photo)
Soul-searching play set in residential school prepares for reconciliation tour in northern B.C.

Cops for Cancer Tour De North Houston community riders Sue Jones and Cindy Sullivan prepare to start their 800km cycling journey from Dawson Creek to Williams Lake Sept. 14. (Photo courtesy Canadian Cancer Society)
Cancer awareness, fundraising goal of local cyclists

Sunflower season. Mark Fisher sells his farm goods at the Smithers Farmers Market on earlier this month. (Marisca Bakker photo)
Back to the land: Mark Fisher takes a break from local government