Participants raise their hands as they swear the oath to become Canadian citizens during a virtual citizenship ceremony held over livestream. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang)

Smithers residents invited to attend Canadian Citizenship Ceremonies

Feb. 25, between 2 and 4:00 p.m. at the Smithers Christian Reform Church

Members of the public are invited to a Canadian citizenship celebration Feb. 25 between 2 and 4 p.m. at the Smithers Christian Reformed Church gym, 4035 Walnut Drive which is just off Columbia Street up the road from Tim Hortons.

“We are hosting this ceremony to honour our newcomers and recognize this amazing milestone of their immigration journey” says Petra Kost, the Smithers Community Services Association’s English language and multicultural services program manager.

READ MORE: Record share of Canadians are immigrants or permanent residents, census shows

“We are so excited to offer this opportunity for all citizens to affirm the oath of citizenship together. Citizenship oaths are taken online now which can be convenient but not as heartwarming as an in-person ceremony,” Kost said.

“This ceremonial gesture is our way of welcoming new Canadians, and celebrating the rich and beautiful diversity that contributes to the quality of life of all people living in Smithers,” said Laura Koopmans, the settlement support and community engagement worker spearheading this celebration.

The English language and multicultural services program has been in operation for 15 years and helps newcomers live full lives in the Smithers community. Smithers boasts one of the highest per capita number of newcomers in B.C.

“This speaks to a community that has generously opened its arms and welcomed over 200 people from 25 different countries around the globe in 2022 alone. Many folks come here for love, but others may arrive as temporary foreign workers, international students, or permanent residents,” a press release for the group reads.

There are four main areas of assistance: learning English, employment, information and orientation, and community connection.

The community is invited to join the celebration of the multicultural diversity in Smithers and show support for the new Canadian citizens in the community.


