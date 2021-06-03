Smithers repaints rainbow crosswalk

The Town received a grant from the Kassandra Trust to help with the cost

“It is great to see the bright colours of the rainbow sidewalk on Main Street again,” said Gladys Atrill, Smithers mayor. “That rainbow says everyone is welcome here and safe here and that discrimination has no place here. It reminds us that our community is stronger through diversity.”

The Rainbow sidewalk was repainted with funds from the Kassandra Trust.

The Kassandra Trust is located in Salmon Arm, B.C., and funds numerous projects in the Northern regions of B.C., such as the Senden Centre in Hazelton, the Skeena Knowledge Trust, and the Smithers new Library and Art Gallery Project.

“The Town of Smithers thanks the Kassandra Trust for their generous donation towards the painting of the rainbow crosswalk on Main Street and Second Avenue in Smithers,” a town press release reads.

