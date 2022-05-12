Smithers RCMP detachment. (Marisca Bakker photo)

Smithers RCMP detachment. (Marisca Bakker photo)

Smithers RCMP detachment welcomes newest member, Nick Hubenig

An avid outdoorsman and bird enthusiast, Nick Hubenig loves the Smithers area and his first posting

Constable (Cst) Nick Hubenig is the newest member to join the Smithers RCMP Detachment.

Born and raised in Edmonton, Alta., Hubenig always wanted to be a police officer to help people.

He also considers himself to be an avid outdoorsman and adventurer and found a way to combine his desire to serve people and the outdoors by joining the BC Conservation Officer Service (COS) as an auxiliary dealing with hunting, fishing and invasive species regulations and violations.

“I worked for three years as an auxiliary out of Golden and Fernie BC, got a real taste for the enforcement side of things and got to work not only with full-time COS staff but multiple different agencies in my time there, Parks, DFO, CVSE, CBSA and of course, excellent RCMP members out of Golden, Cranbrook and Fernie areas,” Hubenig said.

READ MORE: Smithers RCMP detachment commander promoted to Terrace

He decided to take the leap and apply to the RCMP in 2019 and just over a year later found his way into Depot training in Regina, Sask. in March of 2020.

“I spent a difficult, but fun, time at Depot for two weeks before the Depot training facility in Regina, Sask., was shut down due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

It was a hard setback, but the RCMP stuck with us and was still able to pay us our cadet wage in the off-time to help motivate us to stick with it and come back when Depot reopened,” Hubenig said.

Six months later, he and his class made it back to Depot. Going through a lot of hard work to persevere through the pandemic, with the ever-changing policies and restrictions, Hubenig graduated just over a year later.

“I was posted to Smithers, B.C., out of Depot, and I heard from members I had talked to that it is the post members never want to leave, and I believe it,” he said.

“I have been here since April 1, and during the short time I have spent here getting to know my community and my fellow RCMP members, I can already tell that I am extremely lucky and Smithers is a beautiful town.”

“I am an avid outdoors adventurer and I am a huge bird nerd who is always out in the bush with my binoculars.

I love hiking, paddling, snowshoeing and snowboarding and Smithers has everything here I could ask for and more.”

“My journey has just begun, but I am excited to learn everything I can, serve my community to the best of my ability, and hit the ground running.”

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
Fire that levelled New Hazelton apartment building suspicious: fire chief
Next story
Trauma film screening intends to promote community-based healing

Just Posted

The Smithers Secondary School Jazz Band performs during the Big Band Dance at St. Joseph’s School, the last time the Big Band Dance was held in 2018. (Archive photo) (Tom Best photo)
Smithers Big Band Dance roars back to life

The Village of Telkwa office. (Marisca Bakker photo)
Telkwa property owners to see rise in taxes

Fomer library volunteer Lorraine Doiron sorts books during the Smithers Public Library Annual Book Sale at the Royal Canadian Legion Hall in 2020. (Thom Barker photo)
Friends of the library book sale returns

A Canadian flag hangs from a lamp post along the road in front of the Parliament buildings in Ottawa, Tuesday, June 30, 2020. (Photo: The Canadian Press - Adrian Wyld)
Skeena-Bulkley Valley MP votes to end daily prayer in the House of Commons