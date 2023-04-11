Smithers paramedic honoured with emergency vehicle procession

Michael (Mike) Larsen, a long time-Smithers paramedic who died March 31, was honoured by a large procession of emergency vehicles with lights and sirens blaring, escorting his casket through Smithers and Telkwa to his final resting place in the Telkwa cemetery on April 6.

Mike and Lindsey Larsen were both paramedics in Smithers and shared a love of spending time in the outdoors, especially on the water. They were married in July 2022 and in the same month, Mike was diagnosed with cancer. At that time, Lindsey began a blog called “Treading Through The Waters, Our Journey through Cancer.”

The blog ended up being followed by thousands of people.

Lindsey likened much of their experience to a rollercoaster ride she had once taken in the West Edmonton Mall.

“This entire experience to date has been much like that rollercoaster. Coming into this, I think we both had a fair amount of optimism in our fighting spirit and options, however, fairly soon into this journey, we both realized that it was not what we pictured, and we both were desperate for a chance to just be done. We are helplessly being pushed forward with no way of escape, through every single up and down and sometimes I wish that I could just close my eyes as I did on that rollercoaster and have it be all over in a few moments.”

The journey ended with Mike’s funeral and Lindsey’s struggle in the days after.

“I truly am grateful for the time I was able to spend with Mike, and feel extremely privileged to have been able to give him love, peace and support throughout our relationship, but especially in the last months. I would 100 per cent live through this all over again knowing that he was and is truly happy. I miss him immensely but I have some comfort in knowing that he is no longer suffering. We gave it everything we had, and in the end, although the outcome is not what either of us wanted, it was peaceful and I can truly say that I have no regrets and I think he would’ve felt the same.”

The Larsens were supported by many family members, first responders, and community members throughout their journey.

“I am grateful to all those who are still thinking of and praying for myself, the kids, and all those who were close to Mike and I hope those can continue now that the journey has changed so dramatically,” Lindsey said.



