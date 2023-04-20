Smithers Fall Fair and Telkwa BBQ to receive grants to continue

Local MLA Nathan Cullen is pleased with the funding.

The Bulkley Valley Exhibition 2023 (Fall Fair), and Bulkley Valley Kinsmen (Telkwa BBQ), are both receiving funds from a one-time government grant to ensure the events will safely continue.

In a press release dated Apr. 11, MLA Nathan Cullen announced $35,000 for the Fall Fair and $12,300 for the Telkwa BBQ intended to aid the continue the recovery of tourism following the pandemic.

“Festivals and fairs across the Northwest attract people from across the province to visit our beautiful towns,” Cullen said.

“I am very proud to see our government support the arts and culture sector and particularly the 111th Telkwa BBQ and the great B.V. Fall Fair celebrating its 104th year.”

Neither organization have yet said what the funds will be used for.



