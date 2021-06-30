Smithers council briefs: Regular Meeting, June 22, 2021

REPAIRS COMPLETE

Smithers Home Hardware has completed structural repairs to its building at 3739 Third Avenue. Following a report by the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists citing deficiencies in the original engineering of the building that posed a public safety risk, town council imposed a Remedial Action Requirement Dec. 8, 2020. The building has been re-inspected and no longer poses a potential hazard.

NO JUNIOR HOCKEY

Council denied a request from the Greater Metro Hockey League (GMHL) to expand a Junior A hockey team to Smithers. After receiving several letters of opposition from current arena and ice user groups regarding the limited amount of available ice time, council decided to write a letter of thanks for the expression of interest to expand their league into Smithers, but will not be pursuing the opportunity at this time.

PEDICAB APPROVAL

Council adopted Bylaw No. 1911 providing for licensing and regulation of businesses. It adds the definition of a Pedicab to mean a cycle that is offered for hire with a driver and may be motor-assisted. It also modifies the definition of Vending Machines, by adding food items, accessory items, and similar items to the list of allowed . Bylaw No. 1911 also adds section 6.11 which details the nature of a pedicab business. The fee for a pedicab business licence has been determined to be $160.00 per year, under the transportation designation.

NEW AIRPORT CAFE

The airport has awarded a new two-year contract for food service. The contract was awarded to Jessica Meadows with the proposed café name Albatross Café. Meadows has indicated that operation of the Albatross Café could open as early as Sept. 1, providing all required permitting is in place. Meadows has partnered with local food suppliers to provide fresh coffee, shelf-stable grab-and-go items, or freshly made, to-go foods.

ADVOCACY SUPPORT

Council agreed to grant three requests from Cathy Peters folliowing her presentation at the June 8 council meeting regarding Human sex Trafficking, Sexual Exploitation, Child Sex Trafficking in B.C., and how to stop it. Peters requested council make available the information she presented to council, to other stakeholders in the Bulkley Valley. Council will put a link to her information in the Community Directory. Peters also asked council to alert the premier and solicitor general that this crime should be a priority in B.C. and ask for funding for provincial law enforcement and a provincial awareness campaign. Council agreed to this request and to her final request for a letter of support for herself to use when approaching other organization for her advocacy on this issue.