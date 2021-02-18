Smithers council briefs: Regular meeting, Feb. 9

TAXI EXPANSION

Council has agreed to support a bid by BV Taxi and Trasport to expand its fleet.

The company currently has three vehicles and wants to extend to 30 including; 10 taxis, four limousines, eight small transport (2-5 passenger) and eight large transport (6-11 passenger) vehicles.

In a letter asking for council’s support, the owners explain part of the Passenger Transportation Board’s (PTB) application process is to demonstrate there is a public need and community support to expand services.

“As part of modernizing operations and expanding the scope of services we offer, we are seeking to increase our fleet size to be in a position to expand as markets recover,” said Paddy Hirshfield, general manager for BV Taxi. “This includes additional taxis for operational flexibility, special event limousine service (as demand allows) and expanding our transport services to support CN Rail and other industrial and commercial operators including those in the tourism sector.”

“We have maintained a reliable service in the community since we started in September 2020, getting people to work, taking seniors shopping and to appointments, serving hospital outpatients and airport customers and pilots, are a few of the things we do daily.”

After discussions centred around appreciating having a taxi service back in Smithers, and supporting local business, council voted unanimously to send a letter of support.

ICE TIME EXTENSION

Council has agreed to extend the ice time in the old arena until March 26 from March 12.

In a normal operating year, Smithers has two functioning arenas for all user groups to share. The user groups plan accordingly until the end of ice time, historically the end of March.

This year the refrigeration plant in the new arena broke down, causing council to shut it down early in January.

Council then planned for a March 12 closure of the old arena for the ice to be removed.

Smithers Minor Hockey Association (SMHA) and the Smithers Figure Skating Club (SFSC) made a request to extend the ice in the old arena until May 16 to allow for spring programs.

This was the third request for extended time. The first was May 2020 and February 2020.