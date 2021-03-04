Smithers Council Briefs: Regular Meeting, Feb. 23, 2021

Rainbow crosswalk repainting

Council awarded the traffic marking contract, with an update, to include painting of the rainbow crosswalk at the intersection of Second Avenue and Main Street. Council received an anonymous donation of $6,000 that allowed for the inclusion of the crosswalk.

The contract was awarded to Yellowhead Pavement Markings for $66,116, excluding GST.

The paint markings on roads are subject to deterioration over the winter season and must be repainted annually to maintain visibility. The rainbow crosswalk was repaved over in 2019 due to road maintenance issues with the intention to repaint the crosswalk, but council decided last year to forego that for financial reasons due to COVID-19.

The Town instead flew LGBTQ2S+ flags on the corners.

Rezoning for crematorium

Council has passed third reading of a bylaw to allow crematoria as a permitted use in the M-2 (medium industrial) and M-3 (heavy industrial) areas of Town.

At a public hearing during the Feb. 23 regular meeting council received two letters in opposition to a crematorium being near specific businesses and raising the issue of air quality, although there is currently no specific location proposed.

Three people who had asked to speak in person to the subject, declined when it came time.

Council asked for any further submissions and as there were none, proceeded with the discussion on third reading. The original amendment also included allowing crematoria in the M-1 (light industrial) zone, but Coun. John Buikema made a motion to remove it. The motion passed with Coun. Brown in opposition.

The bylaw now goes forward to the next regular council meeting for adoption.

Temporary Use Permit for daycare

Council has approved a temporary use permit to re-establish Bulkley Valley Little Horizons Childcare Centre at 4414 Highway 16 (at the corner of Schibli Street.

The daycare was previously located at Lake Kathlyn School, but lost its lease when the Office of the Wet’suwet’en bought the property to establish its new headquarters.

Little Horizons plan to find a bigger, more permanent facility at a later date.

The temporary permit comes with four stipulations:

1) that the permit is valid for three years;

2) that the fence constructed around the outdoor play area shall comply with the Town’s regulations pertaining to safe vehicular sight lines at the intersection of the driveways with Highway 16

3) that the daycare operator shall provide a copy of the daycare license and other documentation to satisfy staff parking, vehicle traffic flow and children safety concerns

4) that the owner shall obtain written permission from Hudson Bay Mobile Home Park for the vehicle driveway access onto its private road.