Smithers town council, from left: John Buikema, Mika Meyer, Greg Brown, Mayor Gladys Atrill, Frank Wray, Casda Thomas and Lorne Benson. (file photo)

Smithers Council Briefs

Smithers town council briefs from regular meeting June 8

Human trafficking ask

An anti-human trafficking advocate and educator wants help from Smithers town council to put pressure on the provincial government to address the issue.

Cathy Peters appeared as a delegation to the council at its June 8 meeting outlining that sex trafficking thrives because there is serious demand. That the common age a child enters sex trafficking is 13 years old, younger in large urban centres, and 54 per cent of these children are Indigenous.

Peters had three requests. The first was that council write to the premier and solicitor general asking to make this crime a priority in B.C., provide considerable funding and training for provincial law enforcement and a provincial awareness campaign and create an inter-agency task force similar to what is available for drugs and gangs.

The second was a letter of support for herself to use in approaching other organizations and officials.

Finally, she wants council to facilitate her presenting to other stakeholders in the area.

Council deferred the request to the next regular council meeting on June 22.

Work camp delays

COVID-19 has delayed progress on work camps for the Coastal GasLink pipeline project.

In a delegation to council on June 8, the company reported camps will not be ready for personnel until mid-November, requiring CGL to seek approximately 200 people accommodations starting in August between Smithers and Houston.

Both communities have established roundtables working on finding solutions and addressing community concerns such as leaving availability of hotel rooms for tourists and utilizing R.V. spots in local campgrounds when possible.

Council will be kept apprised of ongoing talks by the mayor and CGL of any changes and solutions as they work together in both communities

Walnut Park Totem Pole

Council has approved a $100,000 donation to School District 54’s Totem Pole Project at the new Walnut Park Elementary School to come from municipal Gas Tax Funds.

Councillors felt this project is one the town should be a collaborative partner in as it is a chance to be a positive part of the history in Smithers and will help council to participate on a new page with Indigenous community members.

The project from inception is to support and recognize the culture and history of the Witsuwit’en community. The project coordinator is Ms. Birdy Markert, District Principal of Indigenous Education.

The master-carver Ron Austin has a personal connection with the story of “Indian Town,” the land on which the totem pole will sit. The story of “Indian Town” will also be on a marker onsite to explain the history.

The $335,000 budget for the project includes $200,000 in fees for the carver and apprentices; $60,000 for foundation construction, labour materials, pole connection, power and signage; $40,000 for erecting and dismantling a totem pole carving shed; $19,000 for the log purchase, transportation and poles raising; and $16,000 for engineering and architecture.

The totem is scheduled to be raised in the fall in conjunction with the opening of the new school.

VIDEO: BVX faves Canine Stars perform on America’s Got Talent

President of the Tahltan Central Government, Chad Norman Day, surveys Tahltan territory by helicopter in this July 2019 handout photo. The Tahltan Nation and the British Columbia government have struck what officials say is a historic agreement for shared decision-making for the nation’s territory in northwestern B.C., a hot spot for mineral exploration. Day says the deal shows they are “getting closer and closer to a true nation-to-nation relationship.” THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Tahltan Central Government
Tahltan Nation, B.C. government sign agreement for shared decision-making

Deal commits the province and the northwest B.C. nation to developing a land-use plan

Tahltan First Nation wildlife guardian, Jarett Quock, above and below right, was awarded the Outstanding Individual Leadership Award by the Indigenous Leadership Initiative on June 3. (Photos courtesy Adam Amir)
Tahltan wildlife guardian receives outstanding leadership award

Jarett Quock’s contributions were recognised by the Indigenous Leadership Initiative

Taylor Bachrach, NDP MP for Skeena-Bulkley Valley addresses Parliament on June 7, in call for the federal government to stop fighting Indigenous children in court and to implement the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s Call to Action. (Image: supplied from Facebook)
NDP motion calling for immediate reconciliation action passes

Skeena-Bulkley MP Taylor Bachrach addresses federal Parliament

The farmhouse in Glentanna where the founding meeting of the Bulkley Valley Credit Union took place on April 14, 1941. (BV Museum archive)
Bulkley Valley Credit Union announces finalists for legacy project donation

Community can vote for one of the three finalists from each area

“Our language and hence our ability to communicate is being distorted and impeded by the use of COVID catchphrases,” writes Dave Carter. Photo: Brett Jordan on Unsplash
COVID catchphrases impede our communication

People line up to get their COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre, Thursday, June 10, 2021 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Vaccines, low COVID case counts increase Father’s Day hope, but risk is still there

Expert says people will have to do their own risk calculus before popping in on Papa

House Majority Whip James Clyburn, D-S.C., center left, reaches over to Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., joined by Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., center, and members of the Congressional Black Caucus as they celebrate the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act that creates a new federal holiday to commemorate June 19, 1865, when Union soldiers brought the news of freedom to enslaved Black people after the Civil War, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, June 17, 2021. It’s the first new federal holiday since Martin Luther King Jr. Day was created in 1983. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Biden to sign bill making Juneteenth a federal holiday

New American stat marks the nation’s end of slavery

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Athena and Venus, ready to ride. (Zoe Ducklow - Sooke News Mirror)
Goggling double-dog motorcycle sidecar brings smiles to B.C. commuters

Athena and Venus are all teeth and smiles from their Harley-Davidson sidecar

Kimberly Bussiere and other laid-off employees of Casino Nanaimo have launched a class-action lawsuit against the Great Canadian Gaming Corporation. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)
B.C. casino workers laid off during pandemic launch class-action lawsuit

Notice of civil claim filed in Supreme Court of B.C. in Nanaimo against Great Canadian Gaming

A Photo from Sept. 2020, when First Nations and wild salmon advocates took to the streets in Campbell River to protest against open-pen fish farms in B.C.’s waters. On Dec. 17, federal fisheries minister Bernadette Jordan announced her decision to phase out 19 fish farms from Discovery Islands. Cermaq’s application to extend leases and transfer smolts was denied. (Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror)
Feds deny B.C.’s Discovery Island fish farm application to restock

Transfer of 1.5 million juvenile salmon, licence extension denied as farms phased out

FILE – Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry listens as B.C. Education Minister Jennifer Whiteside describes new mask wearing policy for public schools, Feb. 4, 2021. (B.C. government)
COVID-19: No cohorts as B.C. schools expected to return to ‘near normal’ this fall

Guidance on masking to come at a later date

John Kromhoff with some of the many birthday cards he received from ‘pretty near every place in the world’ after the family of the Langley centenarian let it be known that he wasn’t expecting many cards for his 100th birthday. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Cards from all over the world flood in for B.C. man’s 100th birthday

An online invitation by his family produced a flood of cards to mark his 100th birthday

FILE – Nurse Iciar Bercian prepares a shot at a vaccine clinic for the homeless in Calgary, Alta., Wednesday, June 2, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
B.C. scientists to study effectiveness of COVID vaccines in people with HIV

People living with HIV often require higher doses of other vaccines

