A resident would like to create a 30x30 shop on Alfred Avenue in Smithers. (Deb Meissner photo)

A resident would like to create a 30x30 shop on Alfred Avenue in Smithers. (Deb Meissner photo)

Smithers council approves new workshop

Development Variance Permit allows for new larger shop and laneway residence

Smithers council approved a Development Variance Permit for Terry and Barbara Davis to vary Section 4.2.1 of the Town of Smithers Zoning Bylaw No. 1403 to increase the number of auxiliary structures permitted at 4167 Alfred Avenue in Smithers.

The variance allows the couple to apply for a building permit to replace their 12’ x 20’ workshop with a new 30’ x 30’ shop and will allow for a residential unit above the shop.

Council approved the variance on two conditions. The first is to tear down an unlawful existing structure at the rear of an older workshop.

Secondly, the new workshop must be built in compliance with the setback requirements that apply to the property.

READ MORE: Residents voluntarily remove illegal shed upon orders from council

Variance permit applications are analyzed by the town on a case-by-case basis, depending on the site-specific characteristics, deviations proposed from the established development standards, and the potential impacts on the adjacent properties.

At its June 10 meeting, the Advisory Planning Commission (APC) passed a motion supporting the staff recommendation to approve the application with conditions.

READ MORE: Rezoning for affordable housing complex will go to public hearing


deb.meissner@interior-news.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

One backyard structure must be removed at 4167 Alfred Avenue to make way for a larger shop. (Deb Meissner photo)

One backyard structure must be removed at 4167 Alfred Avenue to make way for a larger shop. (Deb Meissner photo)

Alfred Avenue residents would like to create a 30’x30’ workshop. (Deb Meissner photo)

Alfred Avenue residents would like to create a 30’x30’ workshop. (Deb Meissner photo)

Previous story
CityWest acquires West Island Cable in Bamfield, BC

Just Posted

B.C. Premier John Horgan announces the province’s four-step COVID-19 reopening plan, June 14, 2021. (B.C. government)
B.C. drops COVID-19 mask order, recommended until full vaccination

Subsea fibre optics running from Prince Rupert to Haida Gwaii and and then south to Vancouver will improve high-speed internet connection options for Coastal Communities, CityWest said on Oct. 13, 2020.
CityWest acquires West Island Cable in Bamfield, BC

A fire caused some damage to the entrance of St. Paul's Anglican Church on Gitwangak Indian Band land on June 26, 2021. Police say the fire is suspicious. (Facebook/Gitwangak Band Office)
RCMP investigating suspicious church fire in northwest B.C.

Children cool off in a public fountain in Vilnius, Lithuania, Saturday, June 19, 2021. The heat wave continues in Lithuania as temperature rose to as high as 32 degrees Celsius (89.6 degrees Fahrenheit). (AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis)
B.C. cities could reach 40 C as 4-day extreme heat warning issued around province