Smithers council approves new workshop

Development Variance Permit allows for new larger shop and laneway residence

Smithers council approved a Development Variance Permit for Terry and Barbara Davis to vary Section 4.2.1 of the Town of Smithers Zoning Bylaw No. 1403 to increase the number of auxiliary structures permitted at 4167 Alfred Avenue in Smithers.

The variance allows the couple to apply for a building permit to replace their 12’ x 20’ workshop with a new 30’ x 30’ shop and will allow for a residential unit above the shop.

Council approved the variance on two conditions. The first is to tear down an unlawful existing structure at the rear of an older workshop.

Secondly, the new workshop must be built in compliance with the setback requirements that apply to the property.

Variance permit applications are analyzed by the town on a case-by-case basis, depending on the site-specific characteristics, deviations proposed from the established development standards, and the potential impacts on the adjacent properties.

At its June 10 meeting, the Advisory Planning Commission (APC) passed a motion supporting the staff recommendation to approve the application with conditions.

One backyard structure must be removed at 4167 Alfred Avenue to make way for a larger shop. (Deb Meissner photo)