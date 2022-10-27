Smithers Community Radio station, CICK, offers free Podcasting workshops in November

Learn to write, interview and edit your own podcast

Smithers Community Radio’s news department, (CICK), is hosting a series of three Podcast Bootcamp’s at the Smithers Public Library through November.

Learn storytelling, interviewing skills and about editing in the bootcamp series. This is a hands-on workshop, which means you will be writing questions and conducting your own interviews, editing your work, and producing a finished podcast piece by the end of the course.

READ MORE: On the Ropes focuses on C.I.C.K. community radio station

This is the opportunity to learn the skills of podcasting in a fun and informative learning environment, CICK says.

You will need to bring a laptop and cell phone. CICK will provide all the other necessary equipment.

This free workshop runs on November 8, 15 and 22, from 6-7 p.m., at the Smithers Public Library.

Register online at smithersradio.com or in person at the library (ask for a podcast form).



deb.meissner@interior-news.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter