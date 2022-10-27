C.I.C.K. Radio Railcar location for the community radio station in Smithers. (Tom Roper photo)

Smithers Community Radio station, CICK, offers free Podcasting workshops in November

Learn to write, interview and edit your own podcast

Smithers Community Radio’s news department, (CICK), is hosting a series of three Podcast Bootcamp’s at the Smithers Public Library through November.

Learn storytelling, interviewing skills and about editing in the bootcamp series. This is a hands-on workshop, which means you will be writing questions and conducting your own interviews, editing your work, and producing a finished podcast piece by the end of the course.

READ MORE: On the Ropes focuses on C.I.C.K. community radio station

This is the opportunity to learn the skills of podcasting in a fun and informative learning environment, CICK says.

You will need to bring a laptop and cell phone. CICK will provide all the other necessary equipment.

This free workshop runs on November 8, 15 and 22, from 6-7 p.m., at the Smithers Public Library.

Register online at smithersradio.com or in person at the library (ask for a podcast form).


deb.meissner@interior-news.com
