The third annual Cemetery Walk was a lesson in how cemeteries are a mirror of our societies. Here, the participants listen to information about an early resident who is interred in a section which contains the remains of residents who were involved in the Great World War and World War Two. (Tom Best photo)

The third annual Cemetery Walk was a lesson in how cemeteries are a mirror of our societies. Here, the participants listen to information about an early resident who is interred in a section which contains the remains of residents who were involved in the Great World War and World War Two. (Tom Best photo)

Smithers Cemetery Walk returns this weekend (Oct., 15-16)

This year’s walk will feature new stories about past Smithers residents

The annual Cemetery Walk, hosted by the Bulkley Valley Museum, returns for its eighth year this weekend.

This year, the walk will featuring new stories of past Smithers residents.

The walk will run both Saturday, Oct 15, and Sunday, Oct 16, at 11 a.m. each day. It is approximately 1.5 hours.

Meet at the Smithers Municipal Cemetery (1958 Dominion Street).

READ MORE: Tour of the cemetery tells tales of past residents

Admission is free, but donations in support of Museum events and activities are greatly appreciated.

The organizers remind participants to dress for the weather, and be prepared to walk over uneven or wet ground. Seating is not available.

Dogs are not allowed to enter the cemetery (cemetery rule) and must remain outside the gate.


deb.meissner@interior-news.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

The 5th annual cemetery walk put on by the Bulkley Valley Museum brings out almost 50 people over the two days the tour was offered. (Marisca Bakker photo)

The 5th annual cemetery walk put on by the Bulkley Valley Museum brings out almost 50 people over the two days the tour was offered. (Marisca Bakker photo)

Previous story
UPDATE: Smithers woman reported missing found alive and well
Next story
Edge Learning Centre students learn about carbon offsets and plant trees

Just Posted

The total is in and $38,673.58 was donated to and/or raised by the Bulkley Valley All Stars as of last week for this year’s Cops for Cancer Tour de North ride from Dawson Creek to Williams Lake last month. That’s Houston RCMP Constable Harry Dhaliwal and community riders Sue Jones and Cindy Sullivan from the All Stars announcing the total Sept. 30 at the Bulkley Valley Credit Union. At the same time, Aubrey Aatelma’s name was drawn as the winner of camping and other outdoor amenities in a raffle sponsored by the credit union in support of Tour de North. The total raised by the All Stars works out to approximately 25 per cent of the Tour de North’s total which is approximately $152,000. The whole Tour de North riding group had a goal of $150,000. Local companies DH Crane, Buy Low Foods, Sullivan Motor Products and Bulkley Valley Credit Union provided support and services for the local effort as did the Houston Fire Department, Houston Victim Services as well as the residents of Houston and area. (Submitted photo/Houston Today )
And the total is …..

The town of Smithers is allow CIBC a few variances to update their signage. (Google Images photo)
CIBC and Smithers compromise on signage

A landslide on Sept. 1 deposited 15 to 25 million cubic metres of debris into the upper Ecstall River in northwest B.C. (Photo: SkeenaWild Conservation Trust/Facebook)
Scientist calls for better monitoring of steep slopes after landslide near Prince Rupert

Eight Coastal Nations met for the first time in Prince Rupert on Oct. 8 to engage in a day of training and emergency simulations. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Mission ready in Prince Rupert, 8 Coastal Nations Coast Guard Auxiliary saving lives at sea