Smithers Cemetery Walk returns this weekend (Oct., 15-16)

This year’s walk will feature new stories about past Smithers residents

The annual Cemetery Walk, hosted by the Bulkley Valley Museum, returns for its eighth year this weekend.

This year, the walk will featuring new stories of past Smithers residents.

The walk will run both Saturday, Oct 15, and Sunday, Oct 16, at 11 a.m. each day. It is approximately 1.5 hours.

Meet at the Smithers Municipal Cemetery (1958 Dominion Street).

Admission is free, but donations in support of Museum events and activities are greatly appreciated.

The organizers remind participants to dress for the weather, and be prepared to walk over uneven or wet ground. Seating is not available.

Dogs are not allowed to enter the cemetery (cemetery rule) and must remain outside the gate.



