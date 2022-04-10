Main Street in Smithers. (File photo) Main Street in Smithers. (File photo)

Main Street in Smithers. (File photo) Main Street in Smithers. (File photo)

Smithers advances to finals for Best Small Town in northern B.C.

Smithers faces Bella Coola for a chance at the semifinals with the other regions of the province

In the search for B.C.’s Best Small Town in the North, Smithers squeaked into the finals by less than one per cent over Queen Charlotte.

Smithers is now up against Bella Coola in the final round of voting, which is taking place this week. Check hashtag #BestSmallTownBC on social media, or visit cbc.ca/bc for details on the voting.

The winning town will be announced on-air on CBC Radio One morning show on Friday, April 29th. In addition to earning bragging rights, the winning small town will receive a special prize.

Smithers has beat out other towns in the region; Atlin, Dease Lake, Kitamaat village, and now Queen Charlotte in the 7 week-long voting competition.

The friendly CBC British Columbia contest is a bracketed competition that involved 128 towns, unincorporated communities, small islands and Indigenous communities with at least 500 people, but less than 12,000 in four divisions.

The competition is now down to eight towns, two in each division. The winners in the four divisions to be decided this week will face off over the next two weeks.


